Wisconsin In Brief

UW-Whitewater chancellor on leave

MADISON — The chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has been placed on paid leave while a complaint against him is investigated.

A statement from UW System President Tommy Thompson did not disclose the nature of the complaint against Dwight Watson.

Thompson said university officials would have no further comment on the personnel matter right now. UW-Whitewater Provost Greg Cook will lead the university until the complaint is resolved, Thompson said.

UW System spokesman Mark Pitsch declined to comment on the complaint.

Watson was named chancellor of the Whitewater campus in May of 2019. He was previously Provost and Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs at Southwest Minnesota State University. He took the position after the resignation of former UW-Whitewater Chancellor Beverly Kopper in December 2018 following sexual harassment allegations involving her husband.

At the time of his hiring, UW System President Ray Cross described Watson as an accomplished faculty member.

“He is approachable and authentic, and his references repeatedly described his leadership style as collaborative and engaging,” Cross said.