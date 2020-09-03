Wisconsin In Brief

UW-Whitewater chancellor on leave
MADISON — The chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has been placed on paid leave while a complaint against him is investigated.
A statement from UW System President Tommy Thompson did not disclose the nature of the complaint against Dwight Watson.
Thompson said university officials would have no further comment on the personnel matter right now. UW-Whitewater Provost Greg Cook will lead the university until the complaint is resolved, Thompson said.
UW System spokesman Mark Pitsch declined to comment on the complaint.
Watson was named chancellor of the Whitewater campus in May of 2019. He was previously Provost and Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs at Southwest Minnesota State University. He took the position after the resignation of former UW-Whitewater Chancellor Beverly Kopper in December 2018 following sexual harassment allegations involving her husband.
At the time of his hiring, UW System President Ray Cross described Watson as an accomplished faculty member.
“He is approachable and authentic, and his references repeatedly described his leadership style as collaborative and engaging,” Cross said.
UW-Whitewater serves more than 13,000 students at its Whitewater and Rock County campuses.
Man arrested after reign of terror
WAUKESHA — Police have arrested a man for setting a woman on fire in Waukesha as she walked her dog and for hitting an elderly man with his vehicle and setting another fire at his property.
Neighbors said the woman was doused with a flammable liquid and set on fire about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Witness Erin Duffy told the Journal Sentinel the woman was badly burned on her arms and stomach.
Police arrived on the scene within minutes. There’s no word on the woman’s condition.
In the other incident, sheriff’s officials said the suspect struck an 83-year-old man with his vehicle and set two vehicles on fire at the victim’s home in the Village of Waukesha (the former Town of Waukesha).
Neighbors said the victim was taken from the scene on a stretcher and was conscious and talking. His current condition is not known.
The incidents caused schools in Waukesha to lock down.
— Associated Press and Wisconsin Public Radio
