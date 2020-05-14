Wisconsin In Brief

Multiple shell casings found on Packard Ave.
RACINE — No one was injured Wednesday evening after multiple shots were fired on Packard Avenue, according to the Racine Police Department.
At 7:23 p.m. Wednesday, Racine Police officers responded to the 1600 block of Packard Avenue after they received numerous complaints that shots had been fired, Police Sgt. Chad Melby confirmed Thursday morning.
When police investigated, officers discovered more than 20 spent shell casings near the intersection of 16th Street and Packard Avenue.
Although no one was struck by gunfire in the exchange, two houses in the area were hit. Police said there were no witnesses to the incident.
Passenger in stolen vehicle struck by squad
MILWAUKEE — Police say a passenger in a stolen vehicle was struck and critically injured by a Milwaukee squad car after a crash.
Officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle about 6:30 a.m. Thursday when the driver crashed into another vehicle, ejecting the passenger who was struck by the squad car, according to Milwaukee police.
The driver of the fleeing vehicle fled on foot and was taken into custody after after short pursuit.
The 30-year-old male passenger was taken to a hospital, where he was reported in critical condition Wednesday morning, officials said.
The 35-year-old driver was also taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries. No one else was hurt.
The officer who struck the passenger is on administrative leave.
Milwaukee officer charged in homicide
MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors charged a Milwaukee police officer Wednesday with first-degree reckless homicide, accusing him of fatally choking a man during a fight at the off-duty officer’s home.
Michael Mattioli, 32, was charged Wednesday, more than two weeks after 25-year-old Joel Acevedo died of asphyxiation.
Police were called April 19 to Mattioli’s home in Milwaukee and found him straddling Acevedo, who was on his stomach and not breathing and did not have a pulse, according to the criminal complaint. Police said Mattioli apparently had Acevedo in a choke hold. The victim died six days later at a hospital.
Mattioli told an investigator from the district attorney's voice he had some people over drinks and woke up to find Acevedo going through his pants pockets, so he told Acevedo to get out of his house. Mattioli said Acevedo denied stealing and punched another man as he left, and Mattioli got on top of him and called 911.
Mattioli denied suffocating Acevedo, the complaint said.
A first court appearance has not been set. Mattioli, a 13-year police veteran, posted $50,000 bail about three weeks ago and was released from Milwaukee County Jail. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Twins accepted to 37 colleges, pick Marquette
MILWAUKEE — A set of identical twins from Milwaukee have a lot more in common than their appearances.
Arielle and Arianna Williams are graduating from high school at the top of their class. The twins have the two highest grade point averages in their class at Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy and have each been accepted to 37 colleges.
“Honestly we were pushing for 40 college acceptances, but we ended up getting like 37. I was like oh man, but we still did good,” Arianna Williams, said.
While siblings can be competitive with each other, the twins' relationship is the exact opposite.
“I honestly have two chances of winning either through me or my sister, so it’s like either one of us is fine with me,” Arianna said.
WTMJ-TV reports the sisters will be first-generation college students and will graduate nearly debt free with the promise of hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarship money.
The Williams twins say they decided to stay local and will be going to Marquette University to study nursing.
From staff and wire reports
