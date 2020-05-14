Wisconsin In Brief

The 35-year-old driver was also taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

The officer who struck the passenger is on administrative leave.

Milwaukee officer charged in homicide

MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors charged a Milwaukee police officer Wednesday with first-degree reckless homicide, accusing him of fatally choking a man during a fight at the off-duty officer’s home.

Michael Mattioli, 32, was charged Wednesday, more than two weeks after 25-year-old Joel Acevedo died of asphyxiation.

Police were called April 19 to Mattioli’s home in Milwaukee and found him straddling Acevedo, who was on his stomach and not breathing and did not have a pulse, according to the criminal complaint. Police said Mattioli apparently had Acevedo in a choke hold. The victim died six days later at a hospital.

Mattioli told an investigator from the district attorney's voice he had some people over drinks and woke up to find Acevedo going through his pants pockets, so he told Acevedo to get out of his house. Mattioli said Acevedo denied stealing and punched another man as he left, and Mattioli got on top of him and called 911.

Mattioli denied suffocating Acevedo, the complaint said.