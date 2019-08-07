House where Closs was kidnapped is torn down
BARRON — The house where Jayme Closs was kidnapped and her parents were fatally shot has been torn down in northwestern Wisconsin.
The bank that owns the house near Barron had it demolished Tuesday after consulting with relatives about the property. Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald tells the Star Tribune his department released the crime scene back to the estate several months ago.
The 13-year-old Closs was abducted Oct. 15 after Jake Patterson shot his way into her home and killed her parents, James and Denise Closs. Patterson held Jayme captive at his cabin in Douglas County, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northeast of Barron until she escaped in January.
Patterson is serving life without the possibility of parole.
Two killed in Washington County crash
TOWN OF POLK — Authorities say two people have died in a single-vehicle crash in Washington County.
It happened on Interstate 41 in the Town of Polk shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say the two were thrown from the vehicle. One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was taken by air to Froedtert Hospital and pronounced dead.
Investigators are trying to determine why the vehicle crashed into a guardrail.
Woman whose dog died in hot car at Lambeau Field charged with felony
GREEN BAY — A woman whose dog died in a hot car at Lambeau Field is facing a felony charge.
Fifty-five-year-old Debbie Rohloff made an initial appearance in Brown County Circuit Court Tuesday and was released on a signature bond. Rohloff is charged with a felony count of mistreating an animal resulting in death and a misdemeanor charge. WLUK-TV says she was ordered not to have any animals.
Police were called to Lambeau Field July 12 where the golden retriever was found unresponsive in the car. The dog was taken to an animal hospital and pronounced dead.
Kayaking class offered
CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering a "Introduction to Kayaking" class for ages 14 and older from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug 10. The class will be taught by American Canoe Association certified instructors.
The cost is $30. Registration is required by calling 262-639-1515 or send email to info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org.
Democrats look to end lawsuit limits
MADISON — Democratic lawmakers are introducing bills that would eliminate the statute of limitations on child sexual assault lawsuits and force clergy members to report allegations of child sexual assault they learn about during confidential conversations.
Under current Wisconsin law, children who are sexually assaulted have until age 35 to file a civil action. Sen. Lena Taylor and Reps. Melissa Sargent and Chris Taylor's bill would remove the deadline.
Current law allows clergy members who learn about allegations of child sexual assault during confidential conversations to keep them secret. The Democrats' second bill would eliminate that exception.
Aides for Republican legislative leaders didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment on the measures' prospects. It would appear they have little chance since the GOP controls the Legislature.
DNR investigating frac sand mine spill
MADISON — The state Department of Natural Resources is investigating a spill at a Jackson County frac sand mine.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported the spill occurred Saturday at the 670-acre Wisconsin Proppants Hixton mine in the town of Curran northwest of Black River Falls.
Town Chairman Dwight Swenson says he saw signs of a spill Saturday morning on Curran Coulee Creek and notified the DNR. He took photos of orange-colored water in the creek and about 2 miles downstream where the creek enters the Trempealeau River.
DNR spokesman Andrew Savagian says it's unclear what sort of material was released or how much. Investigators took water samples Tuesday and planned to return to the site Wednesday.
Plant manager Hamilton White referred questions to the DNR, saying he wasn't at liberty to comment.
