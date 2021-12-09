Wisconsin In Brief

Man dies of possible overdose in Milwaukee police custody

Investigators in Milwaukee are trying to determine how a man died in police custody.

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said during a news conference Thursday that the man was arrested during a traffic stop in connection with a drug investigation Wednesday evening, t he Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

He was taken to a police substation, where officers realized he needed medical attention after he apparently consumed an unidentified drug, the chief said. He was transported to a hospital, cleared by medical staff and returned to the substation.

He later suffered what Norman called a “second medical emergency.” He was taken to different hospital, where he died.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement it's investigating the death as a probable drug overdose. The West Allis Police Department also is investigating the incident.

Two Milwaukee officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of West Allis' investigation.

The dead man has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

Judge upholds voter ID requirements for college students

MADISON — A federal judge on Thursday upheld voter ID requirements for Wisconsin college students, disposing of a lawsuit that has been lingering for more than two years.

Government watchdog group Common Cause in Wisconsin filed the lawsuit in Madison in April 2019 arguing that parts of the state's voter ID that mandate college identification include certain features to qualify as proof of identity for voting are unconstitutional because they're irrational and unjustified. The group cited requirements that college IDs include an issuance date, an expiration date not more than two years after the issuance date and a signature.

The lawsuit didn't seek to overturn the underlying voter ID law or the requirement that college students present a photo ID to vote.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson ruled that the college ID elements in question are commonly found on other types of voter ID in Wisconsin, which undermines any claims that the requirements discriminate against students.

College ID formats vary widely from school to school and requiring common elements on the cards encourages uniformity, the judge added.

Attorneys for Common Cause in Wisconsin didn't immediately respond to messages.

6 people shot in Town of Beloit, 1 dead

BELOIT — Six people were shot late Thursday in the town of Beloit, leaving one victim dead and two more with life-threatening injuries.

Police officers were called to a residential block in the Town of Beloit and found three people with gunshot wounds.

One person died at the scene. Two were taken to hospitals.

While police officers were securing the scene, three more people arrived at the emergency room of a local hospital.

Authorities said three of the victims were treated for their injuries and released from medical care, while two were receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries.

Local law enforcement is investigating the shooting.

Associated Press and Lee Newspapers

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0