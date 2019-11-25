Wisconsin In Brief

Four shot during opening weekend of deer hunt
MADISON — Four people are recovering after they were shot during the opening weekend of Wisconsin’s gun deer hunt.
The Department of Natural Resources says it needs more information about a man who was shot in Washburn County Sunday.
Elsewhere, two hunters shot themselves in the foot in two separate incidents in Oneida and Marathon counties. And, a 19-year-old woman was shot in the hand by a hunter in Fond du Lac County.
State sees uptick in fatal police shootings
WAUSAU — Wisconsin is ending the year with more fatal police shootings than last year.
Data collected by the Wisconsin Professional Police Association shows police shot and killed 16 people this year. There were 13 fatal police shootings in 2018.
Wisconsin Public Radio reported Monday that 11 of those killed this year were white, three were black and two were Hispanic. U.S. census data shows the state is nearly 87% white, 6% black and 7% Latino.
Of the 28 fatal and nonfatal police shootings so far this year, 26 involved an armed suspect.
Wisconsin is one of 34 states that do not require officers to train in de-escalation, which many departments do not prioritize.
John Roman, an economist who studies police shootings, says de-escalation training leads to fewer shots by officers.
Student appears in blackface at game
SUN PRAIRIE — The Sun Prairie Area School District is investigating a student who wore blackface at a girls basketball game.
The district said in a statement Monday that the student attended the game on Saturday. The student wasn’t wearing blackface when he entered but apparently applied it during the game to his entire face and posted a photo of himself wearing it on social media. He removed the paint after his peers intervened.
The district noted that it prohibits anything deemed to be disruptive, provocative or intimidating during the school day or at school events, including identity-obstructive masks, full face paint and any materials worn over the face.
The statement said blackface evokes reminders of a racist and painful history for black people and school administrators have launched a full investigation.
Legislators travel to Israel
MADISON — A bipartisan group of Wisconsin Assembly lawmakers has completed a visit to Israel.
The eight-day trip which concluded Monday was organized by the Milwaukee Jewish Federation.
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says the trip allowed for an exchange of ideas and educational experiences.
The 12-member Assembly delegation included both Republican and Democratic leaders.
The group met with elected and civic leaders from Israel and attended educational sessions on water technology, infrastructure, business, education and politics.
Bill expands telehealth reimbursement
RICHLAND CENTER — Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bipartisan bill expanding Medicaid reimbursement for telehealth services.
The governor signed the bill Monday afternoon at Richland Hospital in Richland Center.
Current state law requires Medicaid reimbursement for mental health services provided through telecommunications. The bill expands reimbursement to all Medicaid-allowed benefits for provider-to-provider consultations and transmitting patients’ medical data in both real time and not in real time. The bill also expands Medicaid reimbursements for any services provided through communication technology covered under Medicare.
State health officials have estimated the changes could cost between $15 million and $29.4 million annually but notes the costs will likely be phased in as providers use telecommunication more.
Evers said in a statement that technology can help people struggling with provider shortages in rural Wisconsin.
Teen killed after family argument
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a fatal weekend stabbing was the result of a family argument.
An 18-year-old man was stabbed on the city’s northside Saturday night and taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police have made an arrest and don’t believe anyone else was involved.
