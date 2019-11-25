Wisconsin In Brief

Four shot during opening weekend of deer hunt

MADISON — Four people are recovering after they were shot during the opening weekend of Wisconsin’s gun deer hunt.

The Department of Natural Resources says it needs more information about a man who was shot in Washburn County Sunday.

Elsewhere, two hunters shot themselves in the foot in two separate incidents in Oneida and Marathon counties. And, a 19-year-old woman was shot in the hand by a hunter in Fond du Lac County.

State sees uptick in fatal police shootings

WAUSAU — Wisconsin is ending the year with more fatal police shootings than last year.

Data collected by the Wisconsin Professional Police Association shows police shot and killed 16 people this year. There were 13 fatal police shootings in 2018.

Wisconsin Public Radio reported Monday that 11 of those killed this year were white, three were black and two were Hispanic. U.S. census data shows the state is nearly 87% white, 6% black and 7% Latino.

Of the 28 fatal and nonfatal police shootings so far this year, 26 involved an armed suspect.