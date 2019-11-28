Wisconsin In Brief

UW-Stout chancellor named
MADISON — The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has selected UW-Stout’s next chancellor.
The regents said Tuesday they have hired Katherine Frank, the vice president of academic innovation and an English professor at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, Washington. She will replace former UW-Stout Chancellor Bob Meyer, who retired in August.
Frank will become Stout’s first female chancellor when she assumes the post on March 1. She will make $260,000 annually.
Frank beat out three other finalists for the position, including Valparaiso University Provost Mark Biermann; Pacific Northwest College of Art Interim President Christopher Grant Maples; and Potomac State College of West Virginia University Interim President Jennifer Orlikoff.
Mom sentenced for abusing children
APPLETON — A Fox Valley mother will spend decades behind bars for sexually assaulting her two young children and making explicit videos.
The 34-year-old Grand Chute woman was sentenced Monday in Outagamie County Circuit Court to 40 years in prison to be followed by 25 years of extended supervision.
WLUK-TV reported that Judge Gregory Gill told the mother her children’s “pain and suffering will go on in perpetuity” and tragically it was caused by the one who was empowered to be their caretaker.
A criminal complaint says the woman sexually assaulted her 7-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter during the course of several months and posted sexually explicit images and videos online.
The Associated Press is not naming the woman to protect the identity of the victims.
DOT land offer dismissed
MADISON — An appeals court has tossed out the state Department of Transportation’s $403,200 offer to buy land from an Appleton-area church.
The DOT began discussions with Christus Lutheran Church of Appleton in Greenville in 2016 to acquire about 6 acres of church property to expand State Highway 15. The land was appraised at about $133,000.
The congregation refused to sell. The DOT in 2017 offered $403,200. The church didn’t respond and the property transferred to the department.
The church sued, arguing the offer wasn’t based on fair market value. An Outagamie County judge sided with DOT, saying the appraisal is a supporting part of the offer and the church chose not to negotiate.
The 3rd District Court of Appeals invalidated the offer Tuesday, finding it wasn’t sufficiently based on the appraisal.
Bill would expand prison release notifications
MADISON — A bipartisan group of lawmakers is looking to expand notifications when serious criminals are released from prison.
The legislators introduced a bill Wednesday that calls for the Department of Corrections to notify police in the community where the convict will reside, work or attend school. Crimes requiring notification would include homicide, sexual assault, incest with a child and child enticement.
The department also would be required to notify schools and community groups if they request information about the release.
State Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha, is one of the bill’s co-sponsors. He says the public deserves to know serious convicts are about to be released.
State law already requires similar notifications when sex offenders are released.
Officials with the American Civil Liberties Union’s Wisconsin chapter didn’t immediately respond to an email.
GOP refusal on records requests was costly
MADISON — Assembly Republicans’ refusal to hand over records in an electronic format has cost taxpayers $26,500 in legal bills.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Sheila Plotkin, 81, of Madison asked legislators last year for correspondence regarding lame-duck laws limiting Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ powers.
Most complied with her request for electronic copies but 14 Assembly Republicans, including Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, asked her to pay $1,200 for about 8,000 pages. They offered to let her review the records for free but Plotkin said health reasons prevented her from traveling to the office they suggested for the review.
She sued in April. Republicans settled, agreeing to release electronic copies and pay her attorneys $5,000. Taxpayers covered that expense as well as $21,500 for the Republicans’ private attorneys after they chose not to use lawyers from the state Justice Department.
Neighbors protest shelter plan
MADISON — A group of neighbors in Madison is appealing a city board’s decision to approve expansion of a homeless shelter and allow the development of low-cost housing on the city’s east side.
The State Journal reports that the Madison Plan Commission earlier this month gave the Salvation Army permission to increase the capacity of the shelter from 150 people to 350. The agency says the current shelter is outdated and turns away as many homeless people as it takes in.
Opponents say the $25 million redevelopment project would draw more crime to the area.
The city plans to review the appeal to see if it meets the requirement of having 20% of owners within 200 feet of the Salvation Army’s project site.
Salvation Army officials could not be reached for comment.
