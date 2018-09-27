Mother charged in scalding death of toddler
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother is charged in the scalding death of her 2-year-old daughter, who was recently returned to her by child protection services.
A criminal complaint says 41-year-old Lisa Simmons placed the toddler in hot bathtub water causing severe burns. An autopsy found Zayanna Simmons died of thermal burn injuries.
Prosecutors say the mother called 911 Sunday to report her daughter wasn’t breathing, according to media reports. Simmons told investigators she first noticed her daughter’s burns on Thursday but was afraid to take her to the hospital because she had an open case with the Division of Milwaukee Child Protective Services. The girl had been returned to Simmons in May. She’s charged with first-degree reckless homicide and child neglect resulting in death.
It was not clear if Simmons has hired an attorney who could speak on her behalf. AG worries Kavanaugh allegations could chill assault reports
MADISON — Attorney General Brad Schimel says he fears sexual assault allegations against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh have become so politicized that victims won’t come forward any more.
Schimel told reporters Thursday that the allegations against Kavanaugh have become a “political football.” He’s worried sex assault survivors won’t come forward because they’re afraid they’ll be caught up in a similar mix.
He adds he doesn’t envy anyone trying to determine the truth about the Kavanaugh allegations because it’s become such a political game.
Schimel signed a letter in July urging the U.S. Senate to confirm Kavanaugh. He said Thursday Kavanaugh is qualified to serve on the high court. He says Kavanaugh has served honorably as a federal appellate judge but the Senate faces a difficult challenge as it considers confirmation.
Last of 3 hospitalized in workplace shooting is released
MADISON — The last victim wounded in a shooting at a Wisconsin software company has been released from the hospital.
UW Health says the WTS Paradigm employee was released Tuesday night. The other two employees hospitalized were released last Saturday. They were rushed to University Hospital after Anthony Tong opened fire at the Middleton company Sept. 19. Initially, one person was in critical condition and the other two were in serious condition.
Tong, also a WTS Paradigm employee, was fatally shot by police. Company officials say Tong passed a background check when he was hired and that they weren’t aware a South Dakota judge had stripped him of his concealed carry permit in 2004 after Sioux Falls officers took him to a hospital’s mental health unit on a 24-hour hold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.