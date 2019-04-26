Man sentenced for threatening mail carrier
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man convicted for pointing a gun at a mail carrier who had earlier pepper-sprayed his pit bull has been sentenced to three years in federal prison.
A jury in November found David Polnitz Jr. guilty of two charges, including illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
Prosecutors say the postal worker was attempting to deliver mail when he was charged by Polnitz’s unrestrained pit bull. The letter carrier said he used the pepper spray because he feared for his life.
Polnitz admitted that he argued with the mail carrier but denied that he confronted him with a gun or threatened to kill him.
U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper called it one of the more serious cases of its kind that she had seen and said the victim was merely doing his job.
12-year-old girl attacks student, injures officers
MADISON — Police say a 12-year-old girl suspended from a Madison school showed up at the school, beat up a fellow student and injured two officers.
Authorities say the girl returned to Jefferson Middle School Wednesday, assaulted a student and threatened another with a fire extinguisher. Police were called and tried to de-escalate the situation. But, the girl attacked two officers.
One was treated for whiplash and shoulder injuries while the other suffered a split lip and abrasions.
The State Journal says the girl was arrested on tentative charges of battery to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, trespass and resisting arrest.
Indiana man sentenced for pharmacy robberies
MILWAUKEE — An Indiana man has been sentenced to nearly 11 years in federal prison for his involvement in armed robberies of three pharmacies in Wisconsin.
The U.S. attorney’s office says 30-year-old Devin Jefferson, of Indianapolis, was part of a group that robbed two Walgreens stores in Milwaukee and one in Menomonee Falls in March 2017.
Authorities say the robbers got away with a “substantial” amount of prescription opioids.
Jefferson was sentenced Thursday to 10 years and 10 months in federal prison.
