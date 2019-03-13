Blizzard conditions, flooding concerns in Upper Midwest
MILWAUKEE — Rain and melting snow have triggered flood warnings in some Upper Midwestern states while blizzard conditions are the primary concern in other states.
Many rivers around Wisconsin are expected to reach flood stage over the next few days as several rounds of thunderstorms and showers melt away the snow. The National Weather Service posted a flood warning in the Eau Claire area and into southeastern Minnesota around Red Wing. A flood watch was issued for portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin beginning Wednesday through Friday.
A strong storm packing wind gusts of 60 mph and a foot of snow is moving into South Dakota where a blizzard warning was posted. A similar warning for northeast North Dakota and northwest and west central Minnesota was in effect Thursday through Friday.
Milwaukee house fire kills man, boy
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee authorities say a 4-year-old boy and a man have died in a house fire.
The fire swept through the home on Wednesday. The medical examiner's office confirmed both deaths in separate tweets, according to media reports.
Fire officials found a woman and an infant outside the house. The man and the 4-year-old were still inside. Officials say the man and the child were unresponsive when they were pulled from the first floor.
Investigators believe the fire started on the first floor and spread to the second floor, according to published reports. Authorities don't know what caused the fire.
Autopsies are scheduled Thursday.
CWD-containment deer farm fencing rule expires
MADISON — A Wisconsin rule aimed at slowing the spread of chronic wasting disease between captive and wild deer has expired before it even took effect.
The Department of Natural Resources had written an emergency deer farm fencing rule. But Wisconsin Public Radio reports the citizen board that oversees the DNR amended the rule, giving deer farmers 365 days to comply.
Emergency rules expire within 150 days, so the rule expired Feb. 27. The DNR decided to let it expire.
Former Gov. Scott Walker had called for new emergency chronic wasting regulations for deer. Deer farmers had balked at the cost of new fencing.
The DNR plans to coordinate with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection on new rules for the deer farming industry.
CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk and moose.
5 governors oppose Trump plan to cut Great Lakes spending
LANSING, Mich. — Governors of five states oppose President Donald Trump's call for a 90 percent spending cut for a Great Lakes cleanup program.
The president's 2020 budget offers $30 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which gets $300 million most years. It removes toxic pollution, prevents algae blooms and species invasions, and restores wildlife habitat.
The governors said Wednesday the cut would cost jobs, hurt tourism and jeopardize public health. They urged Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, a former Indiana governor, to fully fund the program.
Issuing the statement were Democratic Govs. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Tony Evers of Wisconsin, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, along with Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said numerous states, local governments and others also support the program and that more details on the federal role will be released later.
Intruder fatally shot, resident flees
MILWAUKEE — Police say a man who broke into a Milwaukee house and stole some items was fatally shot after the resident returned home.
The 37-year-old burglar suffered gunshot wounds and died at the scene about 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the male resident fled from his home before officers arrived.
Authorities are still searching for him.
