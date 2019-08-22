Board considers $5.7 million homicide claim in private
MADISON — The Wisconsin Claims Board will consider a former prison inmate’s demand for nearly $6 million in compensation in closed session.
Derrick Sanders was sentenced to life in prison in 1993 in connection with a 1992 homicide in Milwaukee.
Sanders insisted he wasn’t at the scene. A judge tossed his conviction in August 2018. Prosecutors dropped the charges that September after one of Sanders’ co-defendants said he committed the homicide alone.
Sanders has filed a wrongful conviction claim with the state seeking $5.7 million. Such claims are usually a precursor to a lawsuit.
The board decided to deliberate on Sanders’ claim in closed session Thursday afternoon. The board’s program and policy analyst, Patti Reardon, says Sanders didn’t request a public hearing.
The board will issue a decision in the coming weeks.
School staff member accused of sexually assaulting studentGREEN BAY — A staff member at a Green Bay high school is accused of sexually assaulting a male student.
Thirty-one-year-old Courtney Roznowski, a paraprofessional at Southwest High School, appeared in court Wednesday on sexual assault charges.
A police report says Roznowski and the 16-year-old boy denied having a sexual relationship when confronted earlier this week. WLUK-TV says the report says Roznowski later confessed to investigators when they asked for permission to go through her phone.
The school district issued a statement which says a staff member has been placed on unpaid administrative leave while the allegations are investigated.
Roznowski is due back in court Sept. 5.
Wisconsin man extradited to Missouri for wife’s 2006 death
COLUMBIA, Mo. — A Wisconsin man accused of killing his wife 13 years ago has been extradited to Missouri to stand trial.
The Columbia Daily Tribune reports 37-year-old old Keith Alan Comfort of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, was booked into the Boone County jail Tuesday on a warrant for second-degree murder. He is jailed on $1 million bond.
Comfort and 24-year-old Megan Nicole Shultz were living in Columbia when she disappeared Aug. 4, 2006. Comfort told police at the time they argued over a drug deal and she left.
He filed for divorce three weeks later. Comfort later remarried and moved to Wisconsin with his new wife.
Lake Geneva police say Comfort came to the department on Aug. 4 and admitted killing Shultz. He reportedly said he disposed of her body in a dumpster.
Associated Press
DNR board to consider rule closing grouse season early
MADISON — The state Department of Natural Resources board is considering an emergency rule to shorten Wisconsin’s ruffed grouse season to protect the population.
Drumming activity declined 34% statewide from 2017 to 2018. Hunters took only 173,347 grouse last year, the lowest total in the 35 years the DNR has been surveying small-game hunters about their success.
The department says the decline’s cause is unknown.
The season currently runs from mid-October through Dec. 8 in southeastern Wisconsin and from mid-September through Jan. 31 in the rest of the state.
The rule’s description doesn’t lay out new season end dates. DNR spokeswoman Sarah Hoye says the rule would affect only the out-state season, ending it Jan. 5 rather than Jan. 31.
The board is scheduled to vote on the rule description Tuesday. Approval would authorize the DNR to develop the rule language.
