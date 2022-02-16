Wisconsin In Brief

WEC retracts ballot box guidance

MADISON — The Wisconsin Elections Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to retract its guidance that allowed for multiple absentee ballot boxes and for people other than the voter to return absentee ballots, in compliance with a state Supreme Court order.

The bipartisan commission met Wednesday morning, less than 12 hours after polls closed in the state’s spring primary Tuesday night.

The Supreme Court last week ruled that current guidance on drop boxes and delivering absentee ballots could remain in place only through Tuesday’s primary. It rejected the elections commission’s request to keep current guidance in place through the April 5 general election.

The elections commission voted to send all of the state’s 1,800-plus local election clerks a letter explaining to them absentee ballot drop boxes can no longer be placed outside of clerk’s offices.

The Supreme Court has yet to rule on the appeal of the Waukesha County circuit court’s ruling disallowing drop boxes or the return of ballots by someone other than the voter. It may not issue its final ruling until after the April 5 election.

State law is silent on drop boxes, but the elections commission has told local election officials they can be placed at multiple locations. Hundreds of them were in place across the state in 2020.

UW System to end mask mandate by spring break

MADISON — University of Wisconsin System officials said Wednesday they plan to end their campus mask mandates by spring break.

UW System President Tommy Thompson announced that widespread vaccinations and waning case numbers on system campuses and across the state justify the move. Thompson said vaccines and tests will still be available on campus and students and employees can still opt to wear masks if they wish.

System officials say they plan to withdraw mandates as soon as March 1. They plan to be finished ending them no later than spring break. University of Wisconsin-Madison officials said Wednesday that they will end that campus’ mask mandate on March 12. the start of spring break.

The state’s seven-day average of positive cases stood at 1,828 as of Monday, according to the state health department. That’s down from a seven-day average of 18,816 cases on Jan. 19.

Assembly OKs bail amendment after parade deaths

MADISON — The Assembly approved amending the state constitution Tuesday to make it harder for violent criminal defendants to get out on bail, hoping to capitalize on anger over the killing of six people by a driver who authorities say plowed into a Christmas parade in Waukesha.

The man charged in that case, Darrell Brooks Jr., had posted $1,000 bail on an earlier case two days before the Nov. 21 parade in downtown Waukesha. He pleaded not guilty on Friday to 77 charges, including six counts of homicide. He remains jailed on a $5 million bail.

The Assembly approved the amendment 70-21. It goes next to the state Senate. The proposal must pass two consecutive legislative sessions and a statewide referendum before it can be added to the constitution. The soonest that could be placed before voters is 2023. The governor cannot veto the amendment.

The Wisconsin Justice Initiative, a nonprofit that works to ensure defendants are treated fairly, argued the change will create a two-tiered justice system with one for the rich and one for the poor.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, who is up for re-election this year, said after the Assembly vote that the amendment doesn’t go far enough. He said he supports doing away with cash bail and keeping defendants deemed safety and flight risks in custody.

