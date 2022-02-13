Wisconsin In Brief

Bring your own coffee cup to Kwik Trip

As supply chain issues affect businesses across the nation, Kwik Trip says it's out of coffee cups.

The La Crosse-based gas station chain said Friday that customers who want coffee or other hot beverages will need to bring their own cups.

During the shortage, customers can get any size refill for 99 cents, Kwik Trip said in a Facebook post.

Kwik Trip was somewhat vague about what caused the shortage, but said the cups "were, in fact, taken from us."

"A gas station that shall not be named stole them," the gas station quipped in its post. "I wish I was kidding."

Ex-professor to plead to defrauding students

MILWAUKEE — A former University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee professor has agreed to plead guilty to federal crimes connected to defrauding Chinese graduate students and visiting scholars.

The Milwaukee-Journal Sentinel reported that prosecutors charged Yue Liu on Friday with wire fraud and making an unlawful financial transaction. A plea agreement also filed Friday calls for him to plead guilty to both counts.

Liu, a civil and environmental engineering professor, created a foundation in 2016 to help foreign graduate students at UW-Milwaukee meet various expenses, according to court documents.

Students wired $1.1 million to the foundation between 2016 and 2020. Liu used some of the money to pay personal expenses and repay the university for research expenses. A relative also paid Liu to become a research assistant at the school and several visiting scholars from China also paid him to spend time on campus.

Liu was still working at the university as of last year. UW-Milwaukee spokeswoman Michelle Johnson told the Journal Sentinel that he's no longer employed at the school.

— Associated Press

