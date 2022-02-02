Wisconsin In Brief

Shooting outside high school leaves five wounded

MILWAUKEE — Five people were shot and wounded outside a Milwaukee high school where an evening basketball game reportedly was taking place.

Four teenage girls and a woman were shot at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near Rufus King High School, police said.

The five had left a basketball game and were involved in some sort of a fight when they were shot, WISN-TV reported. Their wounds were not believed to be life-threatening.

Authorities said they were looking for a suspect who is known to them.

Three of the teens, ages 15, 16 and 17, were taken to the hospital. Two additional victims, ages 15 and 20, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later went to the hospital on their own.

The investigation was ongoing Wednesday.

Johnson enters re-election year with more money than rivals

MADISON — Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson entered his reelection year with more money in the bank than any of his many Democratic rivals, even though he trailed some of them in fundraising over the last three months of 2021.

Campaign finance reports filed Monday show how Johnson, vying for a third term, is shaping up against Democrats who are vying to take him on. The Democratic primary is Aug. 9.

Johnson reported having nearly $2.5 million cash on hand at the end of December, more than a $1 million more than any Democrat. Johnson raised just over $711,000 from October through December. He announced his reelection bid on Jan. 9.

On the Democratic front, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski all had roughly $1.1 million in the bank entering January. The $1.2 million Barnes reported raising over the last three months of 2021 was higher than any other candidate.

Lasry, who is on leave from his post with the Bucks, loaned his campaign $1.55 million. Godlewski reported loaning the campaign $750,000. Overall, Lasry put in nearly $2.4 million of his own money into the race while Godlewski has put in just under $1.8 million.

Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson had nearly $484,000 cash on hand.

Iowa paroles lottery rigger; he could still face prison in Wis.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man serving a 25-year prison sentence for rigging computers to win lottery jackpots for himself, friends and family will be released from an Iowa prison on parole after serving nearly five years, but he could be forced to return to prison in another state if he doesn’t pay required restitution.

Eddie Tipton appears to owe about $1.6 million in restitution in four states and said in court documents filed in January 2020 that he couldn’t pay. As of a 2019 court document, he had paid less than $2,000 toward the states’ restitution.

The Iowa Board of Parole granted release to Tipton on Jan. 20 because of good behavior, and he will be allowed to live in Texas, a board document said.

An Iowa Department of Corrections spokesman did not immediately respond to questions about how soon Tipton would be released.

Tipton pleaded guilty in 2017 to ongoing criminal conduct and was ordered to repay $2.2 million in ill-gotten winnings from lotteries in Colorado, Wisconsin, Kansas and Oklahoma. He shared some of the restitution obligation with his brother in Texas, Tommy Tipton, who collected some of the winnings.

An Iowa jury also convicted Eddie Tipton of attempting to take $16.5 million from a rigged Iowa Lottery game in December 2010, but the Iowa Supreme Court in 2017 overruled the decision, saying the state took too long to prosecute him.

Eddie Tipton owes no restitution in Iowa because Iowa Lottery officials never paid him for the Hot Lotto ticket he attempted to redeem in December 2010 after suspecting misconduct. He also agreed to a plea deal in Wisconsin that requires him to repay $409,600 to that state. Court documents from 2019 show that Eddie Tipton had paid $463 and still owed the state $409,137.

In Wisconsin, Eddie Tipton must pay restitution to the state by the end of his sentence there. His four years in prison was ordered served concurrently with the Iowa sentence but he has parole to complete in Wisconsin, which would end in September 2026. If he hasn’t paid his full restitution by then, a judge could order him back to prison there, according to information provided by Wisconsin officials to Iowa Auditor Rob Sand, who was an assistant attorney general who prosecuted Tipton’s case.

Associated Press

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0