Wisconsin In Brief

Brown Deer shooter killed self

A man fatally shot two people at an apartment complex in a Milwaukee suburb and later died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Three people, including the suspect, were killed and one other person was injured in Saturday morning’s shooting, which authorities believe began as a “domestic dispute,” Brown Deer Police Chief Peter Nimmer said.

He said the 26-year-old suspect shot himself and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Nimmer said a 31-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman also were killed. A 36-year-old man was shot in the leg. A child in the apartment was not hurt, he said.

Nimmer said he did not know the “relationships of all involved.”

Police were called to the Park Plaza Court apartments shortly after 10 a.m. The suspect fired shots at officers from the second floor but no officers were hurt, although a police car was hit. Nimmer said no officers returned fire and officers afterward heard only one more round fired — likely the self-inflicted gunshot.

Man rescued after truck falls through Winnebago ice

FOND DU LAC — Sheriff’s deputies rescued a man after his pick-up crashed through the ice on Lake Winnebago.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release the 51-year-old man was traveling east on the lake on Saturday afternoon when he hit an area of weak ice and broke through.

The man threw his phone out of the truck and climbed out onto the ice as the vehicle sank. He called 911 and took shelter from the wind behind an ice shanty. A bystander gave deputies a ride out to him on a UTV.

Paramedics evaluated the man but other than being extremely cold he didn’t report any injuries and was released at the scene. He has 30 days to remove his truck from the lake.

Large Amazon facility could be in the works

MADISON — What could be one of the largest Amazon distribution and warehouse facilities in the country is being proposed near the state capital.

The retail giant is working with a developer on plans for a 3.4 million-square-foot facility at the intersection of highways TT and N in the village of Cottage Grove in Dane County just north of Interstate 94.

The $200 million, five-story project on a 145-acre site would employ 1,500 people, operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and serve as a “middle mile” facility catering to large trucks that deliver to other distribution facilities that service delivery vans charged with final destinations for packages.

If approved, construction could begin later this year with the facility opening about 18 months later. No tax assistance has been requested from the village for the project, located within a 300-acre tax incremental financing district, according to Matt Giese, the village’s administrator. “It’s a huge economic win for the village and Dane County as a whole,” Giese said Friday. “It’s just an ideal location.”

Constitutional amendment on bail proposed

MADISON — Wisconsin Republicans are pushing to amend the state constitution to make it harder for criminal defendants to get out on bail, hoping to capitalize on anger over the killing of six people by a driver who was out on bail when authorities say he plowed into a Christmas parade near Milwaukee.

Republicans have focused much of their anger over the Waukesha parade deaths on the $1,000 bail that Democratic Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm’s office recommended for the defendant in an earlier case. They’ve called for tougher bail assessments and for Chisholm’s job.

The Wisconsin Constitution states that court officials can set bail only to assure that a defendant appears in court. The amendment proposed by state Rep. Cindi Duchow and state Sen. Van Wanggaard, a retired Racine police officer, would require courts to consider the totality of the circumstances, specifically the threat the defendant poses, the seriousness of the charges, the probability the defendant won’t reappear in court, the need to protect the community from harm and whether the defendant might intimidate witnesses.

The proposal is a long way from being included in the constitution. To amend the document, a proposal would have to be passed during two consecutive legislative sessions and in a statewide referendum. The governor plays no role in authorizing constitutional amendments.

Duchow and Wanggaard have proposed the bail amendment in each of the last two legislative sessions to no avail, but they have momentum now because of the parade deaths.

Oshkosh tied to battles over new USPS vehicles

WASHINGTON — A U.S. Postal Service plan to replace its huge fleet of mail-delivery trucks has too few electric vehicles and falls short of President Joe Biden’s goals to address climate change, the Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday.

In a sharply worded letter, the EPA says the Postal Service plan to make 10% of its next-generation fleet electric “underestimates greenhouse gas emissions, fails to consider more environmentally protective feasible alternatives and inadequately considers impacts on communities with environmental justice concerns.”

A 10% commitment to clean vehicles, “with virtually no fuel efficiency gains for the other 90%, is plainly inconsistent with” Biden’s plan to “move with deliberate speed toward clean, zero-emitting vehicles,’’ Associate EPA Administrator Vicki Arroyo wrote in a five-page letter obtained by The Associated Press.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a political ally of former President Donald Trump, oversaw the agency’s decision to award the truck contract to Wisconsin-based Oshkosh Defense, although the business is to make the vehicles outside of Wisconsin.

The Postal Service awarded Oshkosh Defense $482 million as an initial investment to assemble 50,000 to 165,000 Next Generation Delivery Vehicles. The company has said it will make the vehicles at a reconfigured warehouse in South Carolina, creating 1,000 new jobs.

DeJoy, whose leadership of the mail service has come under fire because of delivery delays and other problems, told Congress last year that the agency could only afford to make 10% of the new fleet electric.

Associated Press and Lee Newspapers

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0