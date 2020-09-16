Wisconsin In Brief

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Man shoots self during chase

MILWAUKEE — Police in Milwaukee said they are investigating the death of a man they say was being pursued by federal drug agents when he died.

The department said the man shot himself after a foot chase about 2:46 p.m. Monday involving Drug Enforcement Administration agents.

The 23-year-old man was from Milwaukee, police said. They said no federal agents fired their guns and city police weren’t involved.

The DEA’s special agent in charge in Chicago, Todd Smith, didn’t immediately return a message seeking more information.

One killed in crash involving ambulance

FOND DU LAC — One person has died and four others have been injured in a crash involving an ambulance in Fond du Lac.

The Wisconsin State Patrol says a car ran a red light about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday and struck the ambulance. A passenger in the car was thrown from the vehicle and died.

The driver of the car was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated. The driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to the hospital.