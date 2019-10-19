Man fatally shot while walking on sidewalk
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a man was fatally shot as he walked on a city sidewalk.
Police say the shooting happened late Friday. Authorities say the 32-year-old Milwaukee man was walking on the sidewalk when someone shot him from a moving vehicle.
Despite attempts to save his life, the man died at the scene. Authorities are still investigating the shooting.
One dead in house fire; cause undetermined
EAU CLAIRE — One person is dead after a house fire in Eau Claire.
Police say the fire broke out just after 4 a.m. Saturday. Officers arrived and confirmed one person was inside the home.
Police and firefighters entered the house and found the victim dead. The name of the victim and cause of the fire have not been released.
Authorities are still trying to determine what caused the fire.
Juveniles at prison steal keys, break windows
MADISON — Newly released records show that juveniles at a Wisconsin prison stole a set of prison keys, shattered windows and threw punches at one another during a disturbance this summer.
The incident was revealed in reports released under the Wisconsin open records law. There was also a string of similar disturbances at the Lincoln Hills prison in August.
The state continues to struggle with management of the prison north of Wausau after years of turmoil. A federal judge in 2017 ordered an overhaul of the prison after finding that inmates' constitutional rights were being violated.
The most recent report from an independent monitor found the prison had "vastly improved," but did not mention the disturbances in August and September.
Lincoln Hills is slated to close in 2021 and be replaced with smaller, regional facilities.
