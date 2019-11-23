Wisconsin In Brief

Man living in bunker facing felony counts
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man who was living in an underground bunker that contained a stash of weapons is facing two felony counts.
Forty-one-year-old Geoffrey Graff appeared in court Saturday on charges of recklessly endangering safety and possession of a short-barreled shotgun. Commissioner Cedric Cornwall set his cash bail at $20,000.
The bunker measured 8 feet (2.4 meters) deep, 8 feet (2.4 meters) wide, and 20 feet (6.1 meters) long. Authorities say a search of the underground encampment yielded two shotguns, a pistol, a long rifle, and a bow with snowplow stakes for arrows. It also had a grill, propane tanks, a generator and various power tools.
Graff allegedly told authorities he had been using the bunker for at least seven years.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 3. It wasn’t immediately clear if Graff has an attorney.
Report: State job growth drops in 2019
MILWAUKEE — A federal report shows that Wisconsin’s job growth dropped dramatically in the first half of 2019, although economists say there’s little cause for concern.
The U.S. Department of Labor says the state had 2,945,000 nonfarm jobs through June, up 9,340 from the same period last year. That lagged well behind the year-over-year increases for every June since the recession ended a decade ago. From June 2017 to June 2018, Wisconsin added 27,000 jobs. The previous year, the state added 35,000.
Dennis Winters, chief economist for the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, said job growth has slowed nationally and in many other states. He says a key reason is that unemployment continues to be low, at 3.3% in Wisconsin in October and 3.6% nationally.
Winters says many business owners would expand if they had the workforce.
Police kill dog while serving search warrant
MADISON — Madison police say they shot and killed a dog and arrested three people while carrying out a search warrant in connection with a pair of shootings earlier in the week.
The Dane County Narcotics Task Force and the Madison Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit executed a search warrant at the home Friday morning.
Police say a SWAT team broke down the door and was confronted by “two aggressive dogs” that charged officers. One dog was fatally shot after getting close to an officer.
Ten people were detained, and three men were arrested. Detectives believe at least one of the men arrested was involved in two shootings Wednesday night, one of them in the same block of Coolidge Street where the residence was searched. The shootings resulted in one minor injury.
— Associated Press