Garbage truck strikes, kills 9-year-old boy on bike
SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police say a city garbage truck hit and killed a 9-year-old boy as he rode his bicycle.
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Sheboygan Police Chief Christopher Domagalski says the truck was making a turn when it struck the boy, who was riding on a sidewalk.
The boy died at the scene. He was from Sheboygan. His name has not been released.
The Sheboygan Press reported the garbage truck was driven by a 35-year-old man who has worked for the city of Sheboygan for about two years. A 55-year-old man who has been employed by the city for more than 20 years was collecting trash from the back of the vehicle.
The Wisconsin State Patrol was contacted to investigate.
Judge won’t lower bond for man accused of shooting officer
LA CROSSE — A judge in La Crosse County has refused to reduce bond for a man accused of shooting a police officer.
Allen Kruk, 34, asked the judge Wednesday to lower his $50,000 cash bond to allow him to spend time with his child before he goes to prison. The La Crosse Tribune reported that Kruk is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, property theft, possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping.
Both Kruk and La Crosse Police Officer Dustin Darling were shot during an altercation in August. Darling was struck in the chest, but the bullet was stopped by his armored vest.
Kruk faces up to 65 years in prison if convicted.
Deputy who shot suspect returns to duty
MERRILL — The Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy who shot a suspect near Merrill in August has returned to duty.
Lincoln County Galen Bayne-Allison ruled the shooting by Deputy Travis Watruba was a lawful use of force. Sheriff’s deputies set up surveillance of a cabin where Daniel Boldt was staying because he was believed to be in possession of numerous firearms as a convicted felon.
Watruba stopped Boldt after he left the cabin Aug. 24. Sheriff’s officials say Boldt emerged from his vehicle with a shotgun and was shot by Watruba.
Boldt survived and was taken to the Marathon County Jail after he was released from the hospital. A federal grand jury has indicted Boldt for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The shooting was investigated by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.
Senate OKs bill to let kids legally run lemonade stands
MADISON — Children in Wisconsin could legally operate lemonade stands under a bill passed in the state Senate.
But they’d have to hold the egg salad.
The measure would permit anyone under 18 to operate lemonade stands on private property without a permit and without fear of getting in trouble as has happened in some states. They couldn’t sell more than $2,000 of lemonade a year, or 8,000 cups at 25 cents a pop.
The young entrepreneurs would also be barred from selling any potentially hazardous food, like raw meat and egg salad. That was added to address concerns of public health officials.
The measure has bipartisan support. It would have to pass the Assembly and be signed by Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.
