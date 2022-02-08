Wisconsin In Brief

Amazon expands in Kenosha

KENOSHA — Amazon is expanding its footprint in Kenosha, with the news Monday that it will occupy a huge distribution building now under construction on the city’s west side.

The Kenosha City Council on Monday night voted unanimously to approve a conditional-use permit for a new large same-day Amazon distribution center inside a 1,004,400 square-foot facility at 10601 38th St. (Highway N).

The structure is currently under construction just north of Kenosha Regional Airport, east of I-94 and southwest of Burlington Road.

“It helps support a specialty network that allows our customers to get access to their products that they order within the same day,” said Jason Vangalis, a manager of economic development with Amazon. “When you go onto our website, Amazon.com, and there’s a product that says same-day, it will be fulfilled in this particular network. It has a smaller subset of products that it carries.”

Vangalis said it will not distribute fresh food or groceries from the facility.

Amazon already employs some 3,000 full- and part-time employees at its existing local warehouses and distribution centers in the city. Amazon opened a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kenosha in 2013 and expanded several times. The new same-day center would employ about 400 additional people eligible for benefits on the first day of their employment, Vangalis said.

Police: Officers didn’t see shooting

MADISON — The Madison Police Department said Monday that its officers didn’t witness an officer-involved shooting Thursday on the Far East Side that a family says was the shooting of a black man in the back by a white state agent.

Madison police previously had said that its officers did not fire any shots during the incident about 8:20 a.m. Thursday in the city.

On Monday, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer expanded the department’s report on the incident to state that three Madison officers were assisting in the “outer perimeter” of the state Division of Criminal Investigation and did not witness the shooting.

Family members say Quadren L. Wilson, 38, was shot at least five times in the back by an undercover officer with the state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

After undergoing surgery for his wounds, Wilson was booked into the Dane County Jail shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday for a probation violation, jail records show.

On Saturday, Wilson’s mother, Stacy Morris, told a reporter her son had detailed the shooting to her during a brief conversation at the hospital. Wilson told her he was at a stoplight when two trucks pinned in his vehicle. Undercover officers then got out of the vehicles and smashed the windows of Wilson’s vehicle and told him to put his hands in the air before opening fire.

—Lee Newspapers

New youth prison could be built in Milwaukee

Years after lawmakers promised to replace a juvenile corrections facility steeped in controversy and multimillion-dollar settlements, a bipartisan bill coming before a hearing Tuesday would authorize $42 million in borrowing to build a juvenile correctional facility near Milwaukee.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has long committed to closing the embattled Lincoln Hills juvenile prison, would almost certainly sign the bill into law.

The bill would likely hasten the relocation of youth imprisoned at Lincoln Hills School for Boys and the Copper Lake School for Girls in northern Wisconsin, facilities that in the last decade have faced reports of child neglect, violent outbursts from inmates, use of pepper spray to cause bodily harm and intimidation of witnesses.

But the new facility likely wouldn’t be ready for years to come.

As the bill awaits approval, the state Department of Corrections requested $3 million to replace Lincoln Hills’ boilers, water heaters and electrical panels, which the state Buildings Commission is set to review Wednesday.

Lincoln Hills is located in Irma, about 30 miles north of Wausau.

The bipartisan bill comes up for a hearing nearly four years after Republican then-Gov. Scott Walker signed a measure authorizing the state to shut Lincoln Hills by January 2021 and replace it with smaller, more regional facilities.

There were 135 teenagers incarcerated at Lincoln Hills in March 2018, when former Gov. Walker signed 2017 Act 185 to close the facility. In early February, there were 38.

—Lee Newspapers

Lee Newspapers

