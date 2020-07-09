Wisconsin In Brief

Petition filed to recall Madison's mayor
MADISON — A petition has been filed to recall Madison's mayor by a resident who says she didn't do enough to protect the city during recent civil unrest.
Jon Rygiewicz and his group have 60 days to collect at least 36,203 signatures before the petition to recall Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway can move forward.
Rygiewicz, 38, told the State Journal Rhodes-Conway should be removed from office in part because she did not keep the city safe when demonstrators tore down statues, punched state Sen. Tim Carpenter and threw a Molotov cocktail into the City-County Building on June 23.
State law requires recall petitions to have the signatures of at least 25% of the total votes cast during the last gubernatorial election.
A recall petition doesn't automatically remove an elected official from office, but it gives voters the opportunity to require the official to run again before the end of his or her term.
Rhodes-Conway said in a statement, “I am focused every minute on doing the job that the people of Madison elected me to do and I am not going to be distracted by a small group of people who want to divide this community.”
Company furloughs 1,300 at Lambeau, Miller Park
GREEN BAY — The catering company for Lambeau Field and Miller Park says it has temporarily laid off about 1,300 employees.
Delaware North notified Wisconsin labor officials to comply with the law because the layoffs could last more than six months due to the coronavirus outbreak.
In a letter to the state, Delaware North executive Eileen Morgan said the pandemic has been longer and more devastating than expected.
“We continue to hope that this action is temporary, but the estimated duration cannot be determined with any certainty at this time,” Morgan said.
WLUK-TV reported that the Buffalo, New York-based food service company began placing a number of full-time and part-time employees on temporary layoffs in March.
While the Milwaukee Brewers prepare to begin games later this month, there's no need for food and beverage service because there won't be fans in the stands. The NFL's plans are still up in the air.
Associated Press
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!