Wisconsin In Brief

More than 8K Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy
MADISON — More than 8,000 refugees from Afghanistan were being temporarily housed at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin as of Friday and the military base has a capacity to host up to 13,000 as they are resettled across the country, a military official said Friday.
The base, located about 40 miles east of La Crosse and the Minnesota border, is one of eight in the U.S. processing Afghan refugees since the Taliban took control after the United States withdrew.
Military officials initially said Fort McCoy would temporarily house up to 10,000 refugees, but they are now expanding that count to 13,000. The number of Afghans there currently has nearly tripled in a week.
As of Friday, there were 8,780 Afghan refugees at the base, said Cheryl Phillips, a spokeswoman for a task force overseeing the refugees at Fort McCoy. About 1,390 soldiers are supporting them, she said.
The base has the capacity to support up to 13,000 refugees, she said.
Many of those at the base also require medical care, a senior Army official representing Task Force McCoy and a State Department official said during a telephone briefing Thursday. The officials spoke with members of Wisconsin news outlets with the understanding that they would not be named.
Army medical personnel are being assisted by civilian health care workers, in addition to Red Cross workers, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. Some of those needing a higher level of care are being sent to area hospitals.
Evers extends $100 incentive for vaccination
Wisconsin’s $100 reward program for those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will be extended two weeks until Sept. 19, Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday.
Thus, since the City of Racine is offering incentives of up to $100 for city residents to get vaccinated, Racinians could be paid up to $200 if they get vaccinated by Sept. 19.
Also, the state’s second-highest ranking health official who has been the public face for fighting the pandemic announced she is retiring in a week. The departure of Julie Willems Van Dijk, 61, means that the state’s two top health officials at the start of the pandemic in 2020 have now left.
Extending the $100 incentive, which began Aug. 20 and was originally scheduled to end on Monday, will give an opportunity for even more people to get vaccinated, Evers said. Between Aug. 20 and Sept. 1, more than 65,000 people received their first dose.
Evers launched the program amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state caused by the more infectious delta variant. The seven-day average of new cases in Wisconsin is at a level not seen since early January, before the vaccine was widely available. The number of people hospitalized is also at levels not seen since January.
On Aug. 22, the day before Evers announced the program, the seven-day average of vaccinations in Wisconsin was 8,360. That grew to 9,712 as of Wednesday. More than 3 million people are fully vaccinated in Wisconsin, about 52% of the total population. Among adults age 18 and over, more than 62% are fully vaccinated.
Willems Van Dijk, who has spearheaded the state’s response to COVID-19, will retire effective Sept. 10, Evers’ administration said.
Deb Standridge will replace Willems Van Dijk. Standridge served as executive director of the state’s now-shuttered COVID-19 field hospital at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.
Panel ruling on tobacco settlement nets $14M for Wis.
MADISON — The state is in line to receive about $14 million, thanks to an arbitration panel’s ruling in a multistate tobacco settlement dating back to 1998.
Wisconsin and 45 other states reached an agreement with the nation’s four largest U.S. tobacco companies to settle dozens of state lawsuits seeking reimbursement for health care costs associated with smoking-related illnesses.
Attorney General Josh Kaul said Thursday that an arbitration panel, made up of former federal judges, has ruled that cigarette manufacturers who didn’t join the settlement must pay $14 million to the state that they withheld in a dispute over whether the state diligently enforced a statute requiring them to pay.