Wisconsin In Brief

WEC won’t punish fake electors

MADISON — The Wisconsin Elections Commission has decided not to sanction a group of Republicans who falsely claimed to be presidential electors in 2020.

The commission released a letter Tuesday that said commissioners voted unanimously during a closed session on March 9 that the Republicans didn’t violate any laws. Republican Commissioner Bob Spindell, who was one of the fake electors, voted on the matter.

Another Wis. man charged for Jan. 6 actions

WASHINGTON — A Wisconsin man is due in federal court Thursday on charges of assaulting law enforcement using a deadly or dangerous weapon during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Riley Kasper, 23, of Pulaski, is charged in a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon, among other counts.

Kasper was arrested in Ashland Wednesday and is scheduled to make an initial appearance in the Western District of Wisconsin.

He’s accused of spraying a canister of what was believed to be pepper spray toward law enforcement officers who were attempting to secure the Capitol building and grounds.

Prosecutors said Kasper later communicated on social media that there was “something satisfying about pepper spraying cops in riot gear.”

The case was investigated by the FBI’s Milwaukee and Washington field offices.

The U.S. Department of Justice said more than 775 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the Capitol. That number includes 245 people who have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

3 kids die from flu

Three children have died from influenza in Wisconsin, the first reported pediatric influenza-related deaths this flu season, health officials said Thursday.

In a state report earlier this month, when two of the childhood deaths had been attributed to the flu, there had been 10 pediatric flu deaths reported nationally so far this flu season.

The state Department of Health Services didn’t say where in the state the deaths occurred. The children were younger than 18.

“It is important to remember that along with COVID-19, other communicable diseases such as flu are circulating in our communities,” State Health Officer Paula Tran said in a statement. “Each of these alone can pose serious health risks for children, and co-infection can occur.”

The state health department urged Wisconsin residents 6 months old and older to get vaccinated against influenza, saying the number of flu cases and hospital admissions is rising throughout the state.

Flu shots are especially recommended for people who are at greater risk of becoming seriously ill, such as those who are pregnant, over age 65 and those with chronic health conditions. About 39% of state residents have had flu shots, lower than last year.

Flu activity has been relatively light this season statewide and nationally but has picked up a bit recently. Flu typically peaks in winter but can last through spring.

In Wisconsin, three children died from flu during the 2019-20 season. Nationally, only one pediatric flu death was reported in 2020-21. Since flu deaths became nationally reported in 2004, the national total previously ranged from 37 in 2011-12 to 199 in 2019-20, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Evers lashes out over lack of chemical limits

MADISON — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers lashed out Thursday at conservative members of the Department of Natural Resources policy board for refusing to set limits on a group of chemicals, known as PFAS, in Wisconsin’s groundwater.

The board in February adopted limits for drinking water and surface water but rejected the Department of Natural Resources’ recommendations to impose a 20 parts per trillion limit for groundwater after conservative board members voiced concerns about the cost of replacing or remediating wells with contamination that exceeds that bench mark.

Evers told the audience at a Wispolitics.com luncheon in Madison that the “wrong people” are on the board and the panel should have been able to adopt groundwater limits more quickly and transparently. Under Wisconsin’s regulation-making statutes, it could be three more years before the DNR brings groundwater restrictions to the board again.

“The longer we wait to set standards, the more it’s going to cost and more people are going to be harmed health-wise,” the governor said. “That’s not an anti-business piece of advice. It’s just the truth ... It could take three more years, at minimum, to create standards for PFAS while French Island is sitting there saying, ‘How long do I have to drink Culligan’s water?’ It’s just not right.”

PFAS, an abbreviation for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, were developed as coatings to protect consumer goods from stains, water and corrosion. They are in a variety of products from cookware to firefighting foam. The chemicals don’t breakdown in nature; research suggests they can cause liver problems, lower birth weights and increased risk of high blood pressure and cancer.

The DNR policy board’s chairman, Greg Kazmierski, said the department’s recommendation for groundwater limits included a host of other compounds besides PFAS. He said that was an “overreach” and if the proposal had been limited to PFAS the restrictions would have been adopted.

At 81, La Follette running again

MADISON — Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette isn’t ready to leave office quite yet. The 81-year-old Democrat announced Thursday that he will seek reelection to a 12th term this fall.

La Follette said during a news conference at the state Capitol that he’s motivated to run because Republicans unhappy with the outcome of the 2020 presidential election want to shift election oversight from the Wisconsin Elections Commission to the secretary of state. The position has had nothing to do with elections during his 45 years holding the office, and La Follette said he wants to keep it that way.

“Many Democrats, of course, and some Republicans who I’ve talked to recently, say they believe I would be the strongest candidate to keep this office in the hands of a Democrat and therefore protected from election meddling,” La Follette said.

La Follette is a distant relative of “Fighting” Bob La Follette, a progressive who was Wisconsin’s 20th governor, served in the U.S. House and Senate and ran for president in 1924.

Doug La Follette was first elected as secretary of state in 1974. He served one term before stepping down in 1978 to mount a failed run for lieutenant governor. He successfully ran for secretary of state again in 1982 and has won reelection nine times since.

Republicans have gradually stripped the office of almost all its duties and staff, relegating La Follette to a cramped office in the Capitol basement.

Since the 2020 presidential election, Republicans have been mulling shifting oversight of elections to the secretary of state.

The office hasn’t played a role in Wisconsin elections since 1974.

The four GOP candidates for secretary of state — state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, Dmitry Becker, Jay Schroeder and Justin Schmidtka — all have said the secretary of state should oversee elections.

Associated Press and Lee Newspapers

