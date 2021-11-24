Wisconsin In Brief

'Judas' arrested for Capitol Riot in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A Broadway actor from Florida who had been playing the role of Judas in a tour of the musical "Jesus Christ Superstar" has been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.

James Beeks, 49, of Orlando, was charged with a felony count of obstruction of Congress and a misdemeanor count of unlawfully entering a restricted building or grounds, according to court records. He was arrested in Milwaukee and made his initial court appearance in Wisconsin. He was released pending further court proceedings. The case is being prosecuted in Washington federal court.

The "Superstar" tour has since been suspended with one of its stars being behind bars.

According to court documents, Beeks joined with others objecting to Democratic President Joe Biden’s election victory over former Republican President Donald Trump. A mob attacked the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying election results, authorities said. Five people died in the violence. Several Capitol officers who had been there that day have since committed suicide.

At one point during the attack, a group of Oath Keeper members and affiliates marched in “stack” formation into the Capitol grounds and then up the east steps of the Capitol to the area outside of the Rotunda doors. Beeks was part of a mob of people, including some who attacked law enforcement, prosecutors said. The doors were eventually breached, and the group stormed into the Capitol.

Once inside the Capitol, the group split up. Half of them, including Beeks, tried to push their way through a line of law enforcement officers guarding a hallway that led to the Senate chamber, officials said. Law enforcement forcibly repelled their advance. Beeks and others with him regrouped in the Rotunda and then left the building.

Before the confrontation, Beeks joined with a group of Oath Keepers while walking from the Ellipse, where Trump had held a “Stop the Steal” rally, to the Capitol, officials said. Unlike the camouflage-combat attire of many in the group, Beeks was wearing a Michael Jackson “BAD” world tour jacket and a black helmet, and he was carrying what appeared to be a homemade black shield, officials said.

Online court records didn't list an attorney for Beeks.

Since Jan. 6, more than 675 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, officials said. More than 210 people have been charge with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Jane Doe identified as human trafficking victim

The remains of a woman that were discovered 13 years ago in Fond du Lac County east of Lomira have been identified as an 18-year-old from Rockford, Illinois.

Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt announced Tuesday that Amy Marie Yeary was identified through DNA evidence and forensic analysis, including methods that were not available until more recently.

Authorities still are investigating how she died.

"Amy was a victim of human sex trafficking," Waldschmidt said. "She was oftentimes transient, and detectives have learned she had spent time in the Chicago, Beloit and Milwaukee areas in the weeks preceding her death."

On Nov. 23, 2008, three hunters reported they had found the remains of a decomposed body on private property in a shallow creek on Skyline Drive in the town of Ashford in southeastern Fond du Lac County. Investigators, working in conjunction with the Medical Examiner’s Office, documented the scene, secured evidence, removed her body, and began the in-depth process of trying to identify the woman known as Jane Doe.

In the weeks, months and years that followed, hundreds of missing persons files were reviewed, leads and tips followed up on, and computer generated facial and physical composites were shared with the public, however Jane Doe remained unidentified.

She was finally buried in the Cattaraugus Cemetery Dec. 7, 2011.

In November 2016, two of detectives were given the opportunity to present this case to a panel of national experts and a forensic anthropologist at the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children in Virginia. Based on the presentation, experts recommended the body be exhumed to collect bone, tooth and hair samples in order to conduct new forms of forensic testing that did not exist in 2008. Jane Doe was exhumed April 26, 2018, and samples were collected and sent to numerous laboratories throughout the country that specialize in various forms of forensic analysis.

In the months following her exhumation, detectives received results from the forensic testing and used those results to compare to other known DNA profiles. Genealogy research, assisted by national expert Barbara Rae-Venter, provided investigators new leads that led to identifying individuals believed to be direct relation to Jane Doe, and DNA samples were collected from those potential family members in the hopes of confirming her identify.

Yeary was positively identified using three different means: comparison of DNA from her mother, comparison of DNA from her sister, and a comparison of dental x-rays.

While speaking with Yeary’s mother, detectives learned that in late summer of 2008, Amy Yeary made a phone call to her mother and stated she was in Beloit and wanted a ride home. Her mother was living in northern Illinois at the time, but was unable to accommodate Amy’s request and family never heard from Amy again. While no official missing person report was ever filed, Yeary’s family continued their own search.

Wisconsin man enters insanity plea in Ohio Turnpike stabbing

FREMONT, Ohio — A man is now pleading not guilty by reason of insanity in a stabbing attack that left one man dead and another injured at a service plaza on the Ohio Turnpike.

Thomas Conner, 51, of Beloit, Wisconsin, earlier this month pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated murder, attempted murder and felonious assault. However, his lawyer amended the plea.

He will be evaluated at a court treatment center and remain held until a competency hearing.

Conner is accused of attacking patrons with a knife at the Erie Islands Service Plaza on Oct. 19.

David Diederich, 66, of LaPorte, Indiana, was killed and Alan Austin , 53, of Delavan, Wisconsin, was injured in the attack, authorities said.

Conner was shot and wounded by a Sandusky County sheriff's deputy when authorities said he charged at the deputy with the knife after repeated commands to drop the weapon.

— Journal Times wire services

Associated Press

