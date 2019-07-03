GOP leader opposes medical marijuana
MADISON — Wisconsin’s Republican legislative leaders disagree on whether medical marijuana should be legalized in the state.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald on Wednesday said he doesn’t support it and he doesn’t think there’s enough backing from Republicans who control the Senate to approve it.
That’s in contrast with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos who last week said he wants to work this fall on legalizing medical marijuana.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers had proposed legalizing medical marijuana in the state budget, but Republicans removed it. Evers said Wednesday that it remains a priority of his and he hopes to work with Republicans to get it done this fall.
Vos has been open to the idea for years, but Fitzgerald has been consistently against it.
Presidential candidates coming to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Four Democratic presidential candidates are planning to attend a town hall event on July 11 in Milwaukee.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former U.S. Housing Secretary Julian Castro and former Texas Rep. Beto O’ Rourke are slated to appear at the two-hour event. It is organized by the League of United Latin American Citizens.
The town hall comes two weeks after a pair of presidential debates saw 20 of the Democratic candidates square off. It is also a year before the Democratic National Convention will be held in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin is seen as a key swing state in the 2020 election and several of the Democratic candidates have already made visits. President Donald Trump narrowly carried the state in 2016, breaking a string of Democratic wins dating to 1988.
DNR searching for sick snakes
MADISON — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources scientists are searching for sick snakes.
Agency biologists are looking for snakes infected with snake fungal disease, or SFD. The disease has the potential to devastate snake populations because it prevents snakes from effectively feeding and drinking and causes extended basking periods, leaving snakes more vulnerable to predators.
SFD has been confirmed in Buffalo, Crawford, Dane, Grant, La Crosse, Outagamie, Sauk and Trempeleau counties since 2011.
DNR biologists are literally turning over rocks and logs in an effort to find infected snakes and put together a more complete map of confirmed cases.
DNR officials are encouraging anyone who sees a wild snake to send photos to the agency and report any snakes with unusual lumps, lesions or scabs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.