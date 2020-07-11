Wisconsin in brief

Coronavirus record set 3rd straight day
MADISON — Wisconsin hit another high Saturday in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, breaking the record for the third day in a row.
The state Department of Health Services reported 926 new confirmed cases, a day after there were 845 new positives. Cases in Wisconsin, as well as the percentage positive of all those tested, have been increasing since mid-June, mirroring spikes seen in most states. Of the 12,019 test results in Wisconsin reported Saturday, 7.7% were positive. That was up from 6.6% on Thursday. Of 35,700 people who have tested positive, 78% have recovered and 2% have died.
Postmark problems affect 100s of ballots
MADISON — Hundreds of absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s April primary election never made it to voters or went uncounted because of postmark problems, the U.S. Postal Service has reported.
The Postal Service’s internal watchdog found hundreds of ballots went undelivered due to election officials attempting to send absentee ballots to voters at the last minute, inconsistent postmarking and one mail carrier erroneously delivering outgoing absentee ballots back to the election office.
Completed absentee ballots had to be filled out and postmarked by election day in order to be counted. The cut-off date for ballots to be delivered to clerks was April 13.
Dogs find body, could be missing man
JANESVILLE — A body was found by cadaver dogs in a wooded area in Janesville on Saturday morning. Authorities were searching for a man who was reported missing this week. The Janesville police department had requested cadaver dogs from Wisconsin K9 SOS Search & Rescue to help in its search. It took the dogs just over 15 minutes to find the body near where the man went missing. Authorities have not identified the body, but said it was a white man. No foul play suspected.
— Associated Press
