Wisconsin in brief

Coronavirus record set 3rd straight day

MADISON — Wisconsin hit another high Saturday in newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, breaking the record for the third day in a row.

The state Department of Health Services reported 926 new confirmed cases, a day after there were 845 new positives. Cases in Wisconsin, as well as the percentage positive of all those tested, have been increasing since mid-June, mirroring spikes seen in most states. Of the 12,019 test results in Wisconsin reported Saturday, 7.7% were positive. That was up from 6.6% on Thursday. Of 35,700 people who have tested positive, 78% have recovered and 2% have died.

Postmark problems affect 100s of ballots

MADISON — Hundreds of absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s April primary election never made it to voters or went uncounted because of postmark problems, the U.S. Postal Service has reported.

The Postal Service’s internal watchdog found hundreds of ballots went undelivered due to election officials attempting to send absentee ballots to voters at the last minute, inconsistent postmarking and one mail carrier erroneously delivering outgoing absentee ballots back to the election office.