Wisconsin In Brief

Four-year-old boy dies of gunshot wound
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 4-year-old boy died from a gunshot wound on the city's northwest side.
Police responded to a report of a shooting at 1:17 a.m. Saturday and found the child suffering from a serious gunshot wound.
Police said officers started CPR and members of the Wauwatosa Fire Department attempted advanced life saving measures, but the boy died.
Police said no arrests have been made and the circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
Indiana seeks dismissal of beach access lawsuit
PORTER, Ind. — The state of Indiana is seeking dismissal of a lawsuit filed by three lakefront property owners looking to limit public access to Lake Michigan beaches.
The lawsuit, filed in early December, asks the federal court in Hammond to undo the Indiana Supreme Court's landmark 2018 Gunderson v. State ruling that establishes Lake Michigan's shoreline is open to all, and adjacent property owners can't exercise exclusive control of the beach between their homes and the water.
Within that area, individuals are entitled to use the beach for navigation, commerce, fishing, walking and other recreational purposes.
The Porter property owners say the ruling unlawfully takes away their private beaches without compensation, the Northwest Indiana Times reported. They want the federal court to prohibit the state from enforcing the ruling so they can control who can access the beach near their homes.
— Associated Press