Wisconsin In Brief

Assembly to vote on tightening public benefits

MADISON — The Wisconsin Assembly was scheduled Thursday to pass a package of Republican-authored bills Thursday designed to force more people into the workforce by tightening eligibility for unemployment benefits and Medicaid coverage.

The bills, which are expected to be taken up in the Senate before the session ends next month, are almost certainly headed for vetoes by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers should they pass the full Legislature.

Still, the proposals give Republicans a platform to discuss the state's worker shortage problem while making the case that part of what is fueling it are public benefits that are too generous. Wisconsin's unemployment rate hit a record low of 2.8% in December.

The bills have generally been supported by the state's business community and conservatives who want to tighten eligibility for such programs.

"Our current (unemployment) programs provide for a prolonged stay on these programs," Rep. Alex Dallman, chief sponsor of a bill in the package that would link the duration of unemployment benefits to the unemployment rate, said at a news conference ahead of the vote.

Opponents of one or more of the bills include groups advocating for the hungry, poor people, those with disabilities, children and public health.

Roth, Wichmann join lt. governor race

MADISON — A Republican state senator from Appleton and a former longshot candidate for governor are running for lieutenant governor in Wisconsin.

State Sen. Roger Roth, a former Senate president and candidate for Congress, announced his candidacy for lieutenant governor on Thursday. Earlier this week, former gubernatorial candidate Jonathan Wichmann switched to running for lieutenant governor.

They join a crowded field for the state's No. 2 spot.

Other candidates include state Sen. Patrick Testin, of Stevens Point; Lancaster Mayor David Varnam; Ben Voelkel, former spokesman for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson; Cindy Werner, a 2020 congressional candidate; Racine resident Will Martin, who worked for two former Republican governors; David King, founder of Wisconsin God Squad; and political newcomer Kyle Yudes of Eau Claire.

Wichmann dropped out of the governor's race after attending a Saturday gubernatorial campaign launch party by state Rep. Timothy Ramthun, who is basing his candidacy around trying to undo President Joe Biden's 2020 victory.

In other governor's race developments, former Gov. Scott Walker endorsed Rebecca Kleefisch in the GOP primary. She served eight years as Walker's lieutenant governor.

Kevin Nicholson, a businessman and former U.S. Marine, is also running for governor.

The winner of both the lieutenant governor and governor primaries on Aug. 9 will be paired together for the November general election to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Republicans tour Milwaukee for possible convention site

MILWAUKEE — Republican National Committee officials toured Milwaukee on Thursday as they consider whether to hold the party's 2024 political convention there, four years after Democrats were picked to host their meeting that got scuttled due to the pandemic.

Former Gov. Scott Walker and former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus were with GOP officials on the tour, which included a stop at the Fiserv Forum, home to the Milwaukee Bucks. Priebus previously served as chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party and the RNC before joining Donald Trump's White House.

Other finalists for hosting the convention are Nashville and Salt Lake City. A decision is expected by August.

Milwaukee was picked by Democratic for its 2020 national convention, but that was moved mostly online and to President Joe Biden's home state of Delaware due to the pandemic.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that local organizers have told Republicans that they have around $30 million in pledges and are planning to raise around $65 million to stage the event, which could lure up to 45,000 people to the city.

Ex-teacher gets probation for sex assault

PORTAGE — A former Portage High School teacher has been sentenced to probation after pleading no contest to sexually assaulting a student.

Abby Dibbs, 35, of Cross Plains, was found guilty of sexual assault of a student by school staff involving a 17-year-old male student.

A second count was dismissed as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors. Columbia County Judge W. Andrew Voigt sentenced Dibbs to three years of probation this week.

Dibbs was ordered to register as a sex offender and is allowed contact with minors only while being supervised, the State Journal reported.

The Portage School District has terminated Dibbs' employment.

According to the criminal complaint, Dibbs admitted to a Portage police detective that she had sex with the teen. The student told the detective he was in love with Dibbs and became upset when he learned about the person who disclosed the relationship.

