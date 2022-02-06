Wisconsin In Brief

Brown Deer victims, shooter identified

The shootings Saturday at a Brown Deer apartment complex that left three dead, including the shooter, and another injured allegedly followed a domestic dispute, authorities have said.

Those killed were Arieuna Reed, 23, and Michael Edward Anderson, 31. Injured was Eric Lewis, who took at least one bullet to the leg as he was trying to help others who had been fired upon.

The shooter has been identified as Larvell Huddleston, 26. He died by a self-inflicted gunshot, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

A squad vehicle was also fired upon, WITI-TV reported, but no officers were injured.

Trump wants to endorse Wis. election denier: reportRolling Stone magazine is reporting that former President Donald Trump wants to endorse state Rep. Tim Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, to run for governor.

As a leading believer that the 2020 election was stolen, Ramthun has proposed Wisconsin recall its electoral votes that were cast in favor of Joe Biden; that effort was rebuffed by Wisconsin’s GOP leadership. Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said doing that would have been “just plain unconstitutional.”

Biden defeated Trump in the election by more than 20,000 votes, as several recounts and court cases have affirmed.

Should Ramthun run, the Republican primary could grow more contentious and divide the party in a way that could benefit Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who isn’t facing a primary challenge.

Last month, Ramthun was stripped of his only staffer after Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Ramthun was spreading “lies” about his fellow Republicans.

Trump previously had pushed former Congressman Sean Duffy to run for governor, but Duffy declined.

Wisconsin’s 2022 gubernatorial election is generally seen as a toss-up. The Republican frontrunner is former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. Among those who could defeat Kleefisch is Kevin Nicholson, a marine veteran who is benefitting from millions of dollars of support from ULINE founder Dick Uihlein.

Oneida couple win lottery

ONEIDA — A Brown County couple have claimed the winning $316.3 million Powerball ticket sold in Green Bay this year, the Wisconsin Lottery said Monday.

Tammy and Cliff Webster, of Oneida, split the $632.6 million jackpot with another winner who bought a ticket in California. It was the seventh-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

“It was one of the happiest moments of my life,” Cliff Webster said in a video released by Wisconsin Lottery.

“Anybody could win,” Tammy Webster said. “Just be thankful for what you have and be happy, and maybe good things will come, because it came for us.”

The Websters opted to take the cash option of $225.1 million rather than annual payments. After federal taxes of $54 million and state taxes of $17.2 million, their final take home amount is $153.9 million, the lottery said.

The Websters are Native Americans. Tammy is part Oneida and part Sioux, and Cliff is Oneida. Both are members of the Oneida Nation.

The ticket was sold at Jackson Pointe Citgo in Green Bay earlier this year. It had winning numbers of 6, 14, 25, 33, 46, Powerball 17 from the Jan. 5 draw.

Wisconsin man involved in serious Illinois crash

BEACH PARK, Ill. — Sheriff’s officials say speeding and reckless driving led to a crash Saturday that left three people injured, including a Wisconsin man with critical injuries.

At about 4:40 p.m. Saturday, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies and local fire crews were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash with injuries in the area of Sheridan Road and Yorkhouse Road in Beach Park. Sheriff’s deputies arriving on scene determined that three vehicles were involved, two with major damage.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the driver of a 2010 Subaru crossover, driven by a 42-year-old man from Fitchburg was traveling northbound on Sheridan Road approaching Yorkhouse Road. According to witnesses, the driver of the Subaru was driving recklessly and at a high rate of speed, sheriff’s officials said.

The driver of the Subaru attempted to pass a northbound 2006 Honda Civic, driven by a 20-year-old Zion man. Witnesses said the Subaru, while passing, struck the Honda causing both vehicles to lose control. The Honda went off the roadway and struck a tree and the Subaru continued northbound for several hundred feet, then went off the roadway, striking a utility pole, which then caused it to roll. The Subaru then struck a northbound 2002 GMC Sierra, driven by a 39-year-old Zion man.

The driver of the Subaru was transported to Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan, where he was reported in critical condition as of Sunday. The driver of the Honda and his front-seat passenger, a 21-year-old Zion man, were transported to Vista East Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the GMC and his passenger, a 7-year-old boy, were uninjured.

The crash remained under investigation as of Monday by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.

