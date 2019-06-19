Assembly OKs 5G technology bill
MADISON — The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a bill that would limit the regulation of 5G, or "small cell," technology.
The bill approved Tuesday now heads to Gov. Tony Evers for his consideration. The Senate passed the bill 25-5 earlier this month.
The proposal creates a statewide regulatory framework for the 5G technology, including provisions about where the small wireless facilities can be placed, height and size restrictions and other requirements.
In general, the bill prohibits local governments from regulating certain communications services or charging fees on infrastructure to support it.
Bill sponsor Rep. Mike Kuglitsch said Wisconsin has been at a competitive disadvantage because neighboring states have already enacted similar laws.
Supporters are calling for quick action to get the technology in place, especially before Milwaukee hosts the Democratic National Convention next year. Opponents say the measure takes too much power away from local governments and doesn't consider health risks of the technology.
Bill aimed at recruiting minority teachers
MADISON — The Wisconsin Assembly has passed a bill that expands a loan forgiveness program designed to attract more minority teachers to the classroom.
The bipartisan bill approved Tuesday on a voice vote would make the program eligible to teachers in high demand fields in any school district where at least 40% of the population is non-white. Currently, the program is only available in Milwaukee.
Expanding it would make it available in about 25 school districts and tribal schools.
Applicants must also receive a rating of proficient or distinguished under the educator effectiveness system to be eligible.
Under the program, the recipient can receive forgiveness of 25% of the interest and principal on loans.
The benefit is available to African American, Latino, American Indian and some Southeast Asian populations to study teaching at a Wisconsin college.
The bill now heads to the state Senate.
Assembly OKs prescription drug measure
MADISON — A bipartisan proposal designed to make it easier for patients to get needed prescription drugs even when insurance companies force them to try less-expensive alternatives first is headed to Gov. Tony Evers.
The Wisconsin Assembly approved the bill Tuesday on a voice vote. The Senate previously passed the measure.
Under step therapy, an insurance company can require a patient to try less costly treatment options before advancing to more expensive ones originally prescribed by a doctor. The bill would establish a clear appeals process and detail cases for bypassing the protocol when medically necessary.
About two dozen other states have adopted similar guidelines and protocols making it easier for patients to get exceptions.
DNR considers catfish regulations
MADISON — The state Department of Natural Resources board plans to consider permanent regulations governing bow- and hand-fishing seasons for catfish.
The regulations impose no statewide size limit but establish a daily bag limit of one flathead catfish and five channel catfish.
The hand-fishing season would run from June 1 to Aug. 31. The bow-fishing season would run concurrent with the rough fish bow-fishing season. That season runs continuously across the southern two-thirds of the state. The DNR board is expected vote on the framework June 26 in Barneveld.
Then-Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill in April 2018 that permits taking catfish by bow, crossbow or by hand. The board adopted emergency rules in October implementing the seasons. The permanent regulations mirror those rules.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.