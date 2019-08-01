Shooting victim mourned
LAKE HALLIE — The woman killed by a man who wounded her parents and fatally shot three of his family members is remembered as a “beautiful soul” who was kind to everyone.
Laile Vang, 24, graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 2013 and attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Her friend, Melody Evans-Ermatinger, says Vang was happy and a go-getter.
Vang created a series of YouTube videos offering lessons in the Hmong language. A GoFundMe organizer Leni Sujin says Vang helped her parents with bills and chores.
Authorities say Ritchie German Jr. shot his way into Vang’s home in Lake Hallie Sunday night, fatally shooting her and wounding her parents before taking his own life. Officials say German earlier killed his mother, brother and his nephew in nearby Lafayette. Sheriff’s officials say German pursued Vang in text messages, but that they had never met.
Coroner probe nears completion
OSHKOSH — Officials in Winnebago County say they’re close to ending an investigation into a coroner accused of sexually harassing multiple women, leaving the state for months while still collecting paychecks and retaliating against whistleblowers.
Winnebago County Judiciary and Public Safety Committee chair Bill Wingren told the Oshkosh Northwestern this week that he’s looking into the allegations against County Coroner Barry Busby. Wingren said he’s working with the county executive, human resources and corporation counsel’s offices.
The investigation comes as state and federal agencies review discrimination grievances against the county and as a former chief deputy coroner mulls filing a lawsuit for unlawful termination.
Wingren says the committee is scheduled to discuss the matter at its next meeting on Aug. 12.
Busby didn’t immediately return the newspaper’s request for comment.
Person shot outside motel
CHIPPEWA FALLS — A law officer shot and wounded a person who authorities say was making threatening statements at a Wisconsin motel.
Chippewa Falls police say the incident happened just before 10 a.m. Thursday at the Indianhead Motel.
Police Chief Matt Kelm says the person was believed to be armed and had made threatening statements.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department and the Eau Claire Regional SWAT team responded. Kelm says the person was shot by law enforcement and taken from the scene.
The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reported that no residents or officers were hurt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.