Evers: More health insurance options on tap this fall
MADISON — Wisconsin insurance officials say state residents will have more health insurance options this year as open enrollment approaches.
The state Office of the Commissioner of Insurance says 61 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties will have at least three carrier options on the individual market, including carriers available on the federal marketplace, healthcare.gov. Fifty-five counties had at least three carriers last year.
Brown, Door, Oconto, Manitowoc and Sheboygan County residents will have a choice of four carriers through the federal marketplace after having only one option last year.
The OCI credits a reinsurance program adopted by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker for the expanded coverage. Under the program, the government provides money to insurance providers to pay about 50 percent of claims between $50,000 and $200,000.
Open enrollment begins Nov. 1.
Vos says veto overrides likely
MADISON — The Wisconsin Assembly is likely to vote later this year on overriding budget vetoes made by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Thursday that Republicans haven’t talked yet about what specific veto overrides may be attempted, but “it wouldn’t surprise me if we took a look at some of those this fall.”
Veto overrides require two-thirds of members in the Senate and Assembly to be successful. Republicans don’t have enough members currently to override a veto without Democratic votes.
Veto overrides in Wisconsin are rare. The last successful override of a partial budget veto was in 1985.
Foundation gives vet school $15M for buildings projectMADISON — A foundation that supports University of Wisconsin-Madison research has given the college’s School of Veterinary Medicine a $15 million gift to jump-start renovations and new construction.
The project includes remodeling a current building and constructing a new one. The plan calls for the veterinary school to provide $38 million in gifts and the state to contribute $90 million.
UW-Madison said Thursday that the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation has given the university $15 million for the building, putting the veterinary school over the $38 million it needed to raise. The project can now be bid in spring 2021 with construction beginning that summer.
The foundation, known as WARF, works on obtaining and licensing patents for university research and moving discoveries to the marketplace.
Garbage truck strikes, kills 9-year-old boy on bike
SHEBOYGAN — Sheboygan police say a city garbage truck hit and killed a 9-year-old boy as he rode his bicycle.
The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Sheboygan Police Chief Christopher Domagalski says the truck was making a turn when it struck the boy, who was riding on a sidewalk.
The boy died at the scene. He was from Sheboygan. His name has not been released.
You have free articles remaining.
The Sheboygan Press reported the garbage truck was driven by a 35-year-old man who has worked for the city of Sheboygan for about two years. A 55-year-old man who has been employed by the city for more than 20 years was collecting trash from the back of the vehicle.
The Wisconsin State Patrol was contacted to investigate.
Judge won’t lower bond for man accused of shooting officer
LA CROSSE — A judge in La Crosse County has refused to reduce bond for a man accused of shooting a police officer.
Thirty-four-year-old Allen Kruk asked the judge Wednesday to lower his $50,000 cash bond to allow him to spend time with his child before he goes to prison. The La Crosse Tribune reported that Kruk is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, property theft, possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping.
Both Kruk and La Crosse Police Officer Dustin Darling were shot during an altercation in August. Darling was struck in the chest, but the bullet was stopped by his armored vest.
Kruk faces up to 65 years in prison if convicted.
Deputy who shot suspect returns to duty
MERRILL — The Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy who shot a suspect near Merrill in August has returned to duty.
Lincoln County Galen Bayne-Allison ruled the shooting by Deputy Travis Watruba was a lawful use of force. Sheriff’s deputies set up surveillance of a cabin where Daniel Boldt was staying because he was believed to be in possession of numerous firearms as a convicted felon.
Watruba stopped Boldt after he left the cabin Aug. 24. Sheriff’s officials say Boldt emerged from his vehicle with a shotgun and was shot by Watruba.
Boldt survived and was taken to the Marathon County Jail after he was released from the hospital. A federal grand jury has indicted Boldt for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The shooting was investigated by the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation.
Senate OKs bill to let kids legally run lemonade stands
MADISON — Children in Wisconsin could legally operate lemonade stands under a bill passed in the state Senate.
But they’d have to hold the egg salad.
The measure would permit anyone under 18 to operate lemonade stands on private property without a permit and without fear of getting in trouble as has happened in some states. They couldn’t sell more than $2,000 of lemonade a year, or 8,000 cups at 25 cents a pop.
The young entrepreneurs would also be barred from selling any potentially hazardous food, like raw meat and egg salad. That was added to address concerns of public health officials.
The measure has bipartisan support. It would have to pass the Assembly and be signed by Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.