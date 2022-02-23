Wisconsin In Brief

Assembly passes bill raising age for tobacco, vaping to 21

MADISON — The Wisconsin Assembly passed a bill Wednesday that would bring the state into compliance with federal law and raise the minimum age for purchasing tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21.

Federal law changed in 2019 and Wisconsin retailers have been enforcing the higher age limit. Because of that, the change in state law will have a minimal effect on how much tax revenue comes into the state, according to Wisconsin revenue officials.

State health officials said they would have to expand their investigations and launch a media campaign to increase awareness at an annual cost of $139,200.

The Assembly passed the bill on a voice vote and it now heads to the Senate. If it passes there, it would head to Gov. Tony Evers for his consideration.

Assembly passes bill protecting gun makers from lawsuits

MADISON — The Wisconsin Assembly passed a Republican-authored bill Wednesday that would limit gun and ammunition manufacturers’ legal liability, a move that could protect them from big payouts following a mass shooting.

Under the bill, no one could sue gun or ammunition manufacturers for damages relating to the lawful design, marketing or illegal use of their products. People could still sue for breach of contract or death and damages resulting from a defect in a product’s design.

“Lawsuits are one way to restrict our Second Amendment rights,” said the bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. Gae Magnafici, prior to debate. “When a crime is committed we should blame the criminal and not the gun.”

The vote Wednesday comes eight days after the families of nine victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting won a $73 million settlement against Remington, which made the rifle that Adam Lanza used to kill 20 first-graders and six educators at the school in 2012. The families argued that Remington never should have sold such a dangerous weapon to the public.

The bill now heads back to the Senate, which approved a nearly identical version in November. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has pushed for gun control measures, is expected to veto it.

