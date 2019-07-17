Trump appoints Walker to board of think tank
MADISON — It's been a busy week for former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.
On Monday, he announced he would not run for office in 2022 because he had accepted a full-time position starting in 2021 with the Young America's Foundation.
And on Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced he was appointing Walker to the board of trustees of one of the world's most highly regarded think tanks.
Walker is set to join the board of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in the Smithsonian Institute. It's a six-year appointment.
The Wilson Center describes itself as "the nation's key non-partisan policy forum for tackling global issues through independent research and open dialogue."
Its board is comprised of government officials and those in private life, all appointed by the president.
Hagedorn, Neubauer set spending record in court race
MADISON — A new analysis shows Brian Hagedorn and Lisa Neubauer set new spending records during their state Supreme Court race.
Government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign released a report Wednesday that shows the candidates combined to spend $3.7 million, breaking the old record of $2.7 million set in last year's Supreme Court race. Individually, Neubauer spent just more than $2 million, the most any Supreme Court candidate has ever spent. Hagedorn spent $1.7 million.
Groups backing Neubauer spent nearly $2.9 million, with the Greater Wisconsin Committee spending nearly $2.3 million. Groups that supported Hagedorn spent nearly $1.7 million, led by the Republican State Leadership Committee with more than $1.2 million.
Hagedorn, a conservative defeated the liberal-leaning Neubauer in the April 2 election to win a 10-year seat on the court.
Man who kidnapped Jayme Closs moved out of Wisconsin
BARRON — A man who admitted to kidnapping Jayme Closs and killing her parents has been moved to a facility outside of Wisconsin.
Twenty-two-year-old Jake Patterson is serving a sentence of life without parole for the October deaths of James and Denise Closs.
State records say he was moved Monday, but they do not say where. It's also not clear why he was transferred. Messages left with the Department of Corrections were not immediately returned Tuesday.
Patterson held Jayme captive in a remote cabin for nearly three months before she escaped in January. The criminal complaint says he saw Jayme getting on a school bus and decided "she was the girl he was going to take."
Patterson pleaded guilty in March to two counts of intentional homicide and one count of kidnapping. He was sentenced in May.
Evers headed to Japan as part of first trade mission
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is headed to Japan in September for his first trade mission.
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation says Wednesday that the trip it is coordinating will include stops in Tokyo, Yokohama and Chiba City. Evers will also be attending the Midwest U.S.-Japan Conference.
Former Gov. Scott Walker also traveled to Japan for trade missions during his eight years as governor.
Japan is Wisconsin's sixth-highest export destination and exports in the first quarter of this year alone were up 11% compared to the previous year. Wisconsin exported more than $734 million worth of goods to Japan last year.
The trade mission runs Sept. 6 through Sept. 14.
