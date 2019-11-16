Wisconsin in Brief

Five men convicted in deer poaching case
MILWAUKEE — Authorities say a months-long investigation into a large deer poaching case in southwestern Wisconsin has resulted in the conviction of five men.
State Department of Natural Resources officials estimate that as many as 40 deer were killed before the suspects were arrested. Warden Shawna Stringham said it’s one of the biggest poaching cases she has ever handled.
The investigation in Vernon County, which borders Minnesota, resulted in convictions of 29-year-old Jacob Menne, or Readstown; 57-year-old Monte Mabb, of Ferryville; 21-year-old Damon Peterson, of La Farge; 18-year-old Jacob Yearous, of Viola; and 21-year-old DJ Bannister, also of Viola.
Menne received the stiffest sentence. He was fined more than $12,000 and had his hunting, fishing and trapping privileges revoked for 15 years.
Stringham says the five men were not hunting for food but “were just out to kill something.”
Trial for man who hit Girl Scouts staying put
CHIPPEWA FALLS — A judge says the trial for a 22-year-old Wisconsin man accused of inhaling chemical vapors before crashing into a group of Girl Scouts will not be moved out of Chippewa County.
You have free articles remaining.
Colten Treu has pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide charges for the deaths of three girls and one mother. Prosecutors say Treu was high on fumes from an aerosol can when he crashed into the Girl Scouts group picking up trash along a highway in Lake Hallie a year ago.
Treu’s attorneys believe social media has increased “the inflammatory nature of the publicity” against their client. In his ruling Friday to deny the motion, Judge James Isaacson said a juror doesn’t have to ignorant or unaware of the case to be neutral and sit on the jury.
Trial is scheduled for Jan. 21.
Minn. man sentenced for festival killing
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A judge has sentenced a 29-year-old man to more than 30 years in prison for the shooting death of a 19-year-old man at St. Paul’s Hmong Freedom Festival last year.
Nougai Xiong, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty earlier to aiding and abetting murder in the July 2018 death of Jacky Vue, of St. Paul. The Pioneer Press reports that defense attorney Adrianne McMahon said after Friday’s sentencing hearing that she will appeal. McMahon argued at trial that Xiong was not involved.
Xiong’s cousin, Yang Xiong, of La Crosse, Wisconsin, was sentenced last month to seven years in prison for aiding an offender after the fact.
Court documents show that a person involved in the fight told police it occurred because the two cousins were members of a rival gang.
— Associated Press