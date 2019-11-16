Wisconsin in Brief

Five men convicted in deer poaching case

MILWAUKEE — Authorities say a months-long investigation into a large deer poaching case in southwestern Wisconsin has resulted in the conviction of five men.

State Department of Natural Resources officials estimate that as many as 40 deer were killed before the suspects were arrested. Warden Shawna Stringham said it’s one of the biggest poaching cases she has ever handled.

The investigation in Vernon County, which borders Minnesota, resulted in convictions of 29-year-old Jacob Menne, or Readstown; 57-year-old Monte Mabb, of Ferryville; 21-year-old Damon Peterson, of La Farge; 18-year-old Jacob Yearous, of Viola; and 21-year-old DJ Bannister, also of Viola.

Menne received the stiffest sentence. He was fined more than $12,000 and had his hunting, fishing and trapping privileges revoked for 15 years.

Stringham says the five men were not hunting for food but “were just out to kill something.”

Trial for man who hit Girl Scouts staying put

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A judge says the trial for a 22-year-old Wisconsin man accused of inhaling chemical vapors before crashing into a group of Girl Scouts will not be moved out of Chippewa County.

