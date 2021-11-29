Wisconsin In Brief

Children's treating 7 from parade crash

WAUWATOSA — Seven patients injured in last weekend's Christmas parade crash in Waukesha are still being treated at Children's Wisconsin Hospital after a ninth patient was released Sunday, hospital officials said.

The facility originally received 16 patients after the driver of a red SUV roared through the parade in Waukesha, killing six people and injuring more than 60. One patient was released on Friday and another was able to come home for Thanksgiving, officials said.

Out of the seven remaining Children's Wisconsin patients, four are in serious condition, two are in fair condition and one is in good condition, hospital representatives said. Five children had been listed in critical condition earlier in the week.

Donations for the victims have been pouring in from around the country. Officials with United For Waukesha Community Fund said they received more than 6,300 donations from 12 different countries in the first three days after establishing the collection.

Darrell Brooks Jr., 39, is accused of speeding away from police and entering the parade, refusing to stop even as an officer banged on the hood of his SUV. Another officer fired three shots into the vehicle, but it did not stop. Authorities said Brooks steered side-to-side with the intent of striking marchers and spectators.

Five adults and one child were killed in the crash.

Man kills self in front of Madison police

MADISON — A teenage man died by suicide Sunday and a Madison police officer is on leave after he fired a shot in the basement of the Southeast Side home where the man turned his own gun on himself, police said.

Police said they were called to an address in the 4600 block of Secret Garden Drive at 1:47 p.m. because the man was threatening to kill a female and then himself. Chief Shon Barnes was not sure of the relationship between the two, but said it was the female who called police. He believed the man was about 18 years old.

Officers attempted to deescalate the situation for just less than an hour, police said, but Barnes said that at some point the 18-year-old went into the basement of the home, followed by at least two officers, one of whom fired the shot but didn’t hit anyone. Barnes said the 18-year-old then shot himself.

Sgt. Matthew Baker said the suicide occurred at 2:25 p.m. Officers immediately started lifesaving efforts, but the man died from the self-inflicted wound, Baker said.

Survey: Wis. farmland worth 10% more than in '20

MILWAUKEE — A survey of Midwest farm bankers found Wisconsin farmland values are up 10% from the same period in 2020.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports the rise in land values is driven by strong commodity prices, and demand from non-farm buyers

The Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago surveyed 151 bankers in their district, which includes Iowa and parts of Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

The bankers reported the value of good quality farmland across the region had increased by 6% from the second quarter to the third quarter of this year. Compared to the third quarter of 2020, bankers reported that land values were up 18%.

In Wisconsin, surveyed bankers reported land values were up 1% from the previous quarter and 10% from the same time last year.

David Oppedahl, senior business economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, said the value of land started increasing last fall as the agriculture industry recovered from the initial shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Associated Press and Lee Newspapers

