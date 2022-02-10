Wisconsin In Brief

Raises signed for tradespeople, troopers

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday signed into law new contracts for state troopers and building tradespeople including plumbers, carpenters and electricians.

The contracts, which passed the state Assembly and Senate last month, cover the previous and current fiscal year and amount to raises ranging from 1.23% to 1.8%. Similar raises were approved for the University of Wisconsin-Madison and UW System tradespeople.

Troopers will see a 2% wage increase in the previous two-year period that ended last June, a well as payments equal to a 2% increase for hours worked back to Jan. 5, 2020. Troopers' pay would increase by an average of 4.3%, with a lump sum payment for hours worked dating back to June 6 of last year.

Also this week, the UW Board of Regents approved 2% raises for chancellors and the University of Wisconsin System president in a closed-door meeting Thursday.

The $87,250 in leadership raises range from $12,123 for UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank to $4,669 for UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow. Raises for chancellors do not require legislative approval.

The base salary bumps mirror a compensation plan approved by the Legislature for rank-and-file System employees, who are receiving 2% increases this year and next.

Death linked to contaminated salad

One person in Wisconsin has died as a result of an outbreak of listeria linked to packaged salads produced by Dole, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 17 people in 13 states have been infected with listeria connected to the packaged salads. Thirteen people have been hospitalized and two deaths have been reported, including the one in Wisconsin.

State health officials did not identify the individual who died or provide his or her hometown.

DHS says it's important to clean your refrigerator and any surfaces that may have touched the recalled products. Listeria can survive in the refrigerator and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

All recalled packaged salads were produced by Dole and sold under multiple brands including: Ahold, Dole, HEB, Kroger, Lidl, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Naturally Better, Nature’s Promise, President’s Choice, and Simply Nature.

Products include mixed greens, garden salads, Caesar kits, and other types of salads in bags or clamshells with “Best if used by” dates from Nov. 30 to Jan. 9.

Democrat deletes tweet about parents, education

MADISON — A Democratic Wisconsin state lawmaker tweeted Thursday that if parents want to have a say in their child's education they should pay for private school or home school, a message she later deleted and apologized for.

Republicans jumped on the tweet from state Rep. Lee Snodgrass, of Appleton, who is also a vice chair of the state Democratic Party. Many tried to tie it to a similar comment made by former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe in his losing race last year against Republican Glenn Youngkin.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch tweeted a video message recorded in her car denouncing Snodgrass's tweet, saying “we the parents demand a say in our kids' education and we demand it now."

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, the state's former state superintendent for schools, said he disagreed with Snodgrass.

“Parents are the first and best teachers our kids have, and we know parent involvement in their kids’ education is critical to ensuring every student’s success," he said. "Politicians on both sides of the aisle have to stop using our kids as political pawns. We should trust parents, educators, and schools to keep working together to do what’s best for our kids.”

Snodgrass, in a follow-up message, said she deleted the tweet “because it was lacking in nuance and easily misinterpreted. I wouldn’t want anyone to think that parents do not have a role in their child’s public education-I sure did. I encourage all parents to engage in voting for school board, join PTO and meet with teachers.”

Chancellor: Political divide greatest threat to UW

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin-Madison's outgoing chancellor is warning regents that the state's bitter political polarization is the greatest threat to the school's existence.

Rebecca Blank made the remarks during a farewell address to regents on Thursday. Blank is slated to leave Madison this summer to become president of Northwestern University. She has served as UW-Madison's leader since 2013.

She called the political polarization in Wisconsin “the greatest existential threat” to UW-Madison. Politicians are using the university as chips “in their partisan wars.” Conservatives are losing trust and confidence in the university, she said. That translates to less state aid and, in turn, fewer federal dollars that hinge on a state match, she said.

“This is all not helpful to our institution,” Blank said.

She said regents need to advocate for the university with politicians on both sides of the aisle to refute unwarranted criticism and make it clear that UW System schools are important to the state.

The regents gave her a standing ovation.

Judge restores protections for gray wolves

BILLINGS, Mont. — A judge restored federal protections for gray wolves across much of the U.S. on Thursday, after their removal in the waning days of the Trump administration exposed the predators to hunting that critics said would undermine their rebound from widespread extermination early last century.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White in Oakland, California, said the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service had failed to show wolf populations could be sustained in the Midwest and portions of the West without protection under the Endangered Species Act.

Wildlife advocacy groups said the judge's order would most immediately put a stop to hunting in the Great Lakes region, where Wisconsin officials had come under criticism after a wolf hunt last year blew past the state's quotas, killing 218 wolves in four days.

“Wolves in the Great Lakes region have a stay of execution,” said John Horning, of the environmental group WildEarth Guardians.

The ruling does not directly impact wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming and portions of several adjacent states. Those animals remain under state jurisdiction after federal protections in that region were lifted by Congress last decade.

Attorneys for the Biden administration defended the Trump rule that removed protections, arguing wolves were resilient enough to bounce back even if their numbers dropped sharply due to intensive hunting.

At stake is the future of a species whose recovery from near-extinction has been heralded as a historic conservation success. That recovery has brought bitter blowback from farmers angered over wolf attacks on big game herds and livestock, as well as hunters. They contend protections are no longer warranted.

Interior Department spokesperson Melissa Schwartz said the agency was reviewing Thursday's decision and offered no further comment.

— Associated Press

Lee Newspapers and the Associated Press

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0