Walker joining GOP redistricting group
MADISON — Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is joining a Republican group to be the lead fundraiser for its work preparing for the next round of redistricting.
The National Republican Redistricting Trust announced Thursday that Walker would be its national fundraising chairman. Politico first reported the news.
It’s the second new job for Walker announced this week. He will also be leading the national effort to call a constitutional convention to adopt a balanced budget amendment.
Politicians will be redrawing congressional and state legislative district maps in 2021 following the 2020 census. A group run by former Democratic U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder has been active on the issue in Wisconsin and other states.
The group Walker is joining was created in 2017 and plans to raise $35 million to help with the process of redistricting and court fights over the new maps.
Woman charged with harboring accused killer
MILWAUKEE — A woman traveling with the man accused of killing the mother of his child in Milwaukee is charged with aiding a felon.
A criminal complaint says Deloise Lipsey was with Dariaz Higgins for several days after Sierra Robinson was fatally shot and another woman was wounded last week. The complaint says Lipsey knew about the homicide but did not contact police.
Authorities say Lipsey and Higgins passed through Minnesota, Illinois and Michigan as police searched for Higgins and issued an Amber Alert for his missing 2-year-old daughter, Noelani Robinson. The child’s body was found in a ditch in Minnesota four days after Higgins and Lipsey were arrested on March 13.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Noelani died from blunt force trauma to the head. Her death remains under investigation.
Attorney general defends state abortion law
MADISON — Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul is defending Wisconsin’s abortion restrictions in a legal filing made in response to a federal lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood.
The filing Thursday comes a week after Republican lawmakers took steps to hire their own attorneys to intervene in the case because they don’t trust Kaul will vigorously defend the laws.
Kaul was endorsed by Planned Parenthood in the election and received more than $80,000 from its political action committee. He’s also joined a multistate lawsuit originating in California challenging the Trump administration’s attempts to set up obstacles for women seeking abortions.
Kaul is defending state laws that don’t allow nurses to perform abortions and limit the ability of women to obtain abortion-inducing drugs.
Republicans have not yet asked the court to intervene. They plan to hire private attorneys at taxpayer expense.
— Associated Press
