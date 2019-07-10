Taking down Brown County arena begins
ASHWAUBENON — Demolition of the Brown County arena has moved to the exterior of the 61-year-old building.
Deconstruction crews have stripped the aluminum sheathing from the facade of Veterans Memorial Arena, located near Lambeau Field. Miron Construction project manager Kurt Wolfgram says in the next week or so, crews will use a giant, hydraulic snipping device to cut through the dozens of vertical support beams holding up the dome.
The arena and neighboring Shopko Hall will be replaced by a $93 million expo hall in 2021, according to media reports.
Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said it’s sad to see the arena go, but said he’s looking toward the future and what business the new expo hall will attract.
Madison high school to offer free condoms
MADISON — A high school in Madison plans to offer students free condoms as part of a pilot program this year.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports Madison West High School will provide condoms for free to students upon request.
The Madison Metropolitan School District’s health services coordinator, Sally Zirbel-Donish, says students will be told about reproductive health, proper condom use and sexual consent when they request the contraceptives.
According to Dane County’s health department, the number of sexually transmitted infections at West increased from about 40 in 2015 to more than 90 in 2017. Of the 305 sexually active West students who responded to a 2018 survey, 21 percent reported never using a condom.
The state Department of Public Instruction estimates only about 7 percent of Wisconsin high schools offer free condoms.
