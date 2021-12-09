Wisconsin In Brief

Test-optional admissions extended

Freshman applicants to University of Wisconsin System schools can skip sending standardized test scores for another two years under a policy extension approved by the UW Board of Regents on Friday.

The move drew criticism from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who said schools should be reinstating benchmarks suspended during the pandemic, not removing them.

A longstanding Regents policy requires incoming freshman to submit ACT or SAT scores but the board suspended the requirement in 2020 when the pandemic severely restricted the number of testing sites available. The board on Friday agreed to extend the test-optional policy through the 2024-25 school year.

"During the pandemic, students of every age have fallen woefully behind," Vos, whose district includes much of Racine County, said in a statement. "Remedial class attendance numbers have been growing for years because high school students are unprepared for college as it is. Removing ACT/SAT requirements only exacerbates this."

System officials, however, said that continuing the exemption ensures applicants will not be penalized if they cannot take the tests due to cancellations or face difficulty in scheduling time to take the tests.

The move to test-optional admissions was becoming more mainstream even before COVID-19. The pandemic only pushed institutions further in this direction.

Test-optional advocates say eliminating the requirement evens the playing field for lower-income students, pointing to research that found institutions that dropped ACT or SAT mandates saw increases in the number of minority, low-income and first-generation students applying.

Those in favor of testing requirements, including the organizations that make billions in administering the exams, say the exams are a good predictor of college readiness.

GOP leader: Union pay raises are 'something out of communist Russia'

The University of Wisconsin System may significantly increase pay for its top administrators while stepping backward on 2% raises for union employees, a raise that one top Republican compared to “communist Russia.”

Ahead of hiring a new University of Wisconsin System president and UW-Madison chancellor, the UW Board of Regents is weighing whether to increase salary ranges for those positions by between 6% and 10% and whether other perks should be added to compensation packages.

In related pay news, interim System President Tommy Thompson said that the 2% pay increase for all System employees slated to take effect Jan. 2 could be delayed if a legislative committee that approves wages for state workers does not meet this month. It’s unclear, he said, if retroactive pay would be offered in the event the committee meets later in 2022.

One of the co-chairs of the committee, Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, recently objected to the raise for unionized state employees, saying the way the trades union structures pay for its employees made “no sense” and “was something out of communist Russia.”

The current salary range for the UW-Madison chancellor — current chancellor Rebecca Blank is to retire next year — falls between $493,240 and $739,860. The System’s 9.5% proposal would increase pay to a minimum $540,098 and a maximum $810,147 salary.

The Regents last approved bumps in pay ranges for most executive positions in December 2018, increasing the ranges between 11% and 27%.

All System employees are slated to receive 2% annual raises in each of the next two calendar years, though the pay plan still requires approval from the Legislature’s Republican-controlled Joint Committee on Employment Relations.

The committee last met in February 2020, a point of frustration for the unionized trades employees who tend to UW campuses and other state facilities in positions such as plumber, carpenter and electrician. They are waiting on the committee to approve their 1.8% pay raise for 2021 and 1.2% raise for 2022.

Tradespeople have already received smaller pay increases than nonunion employees for the past several years because the anti-union 2011 Act 10 law restricts how much a public sector union can negotiate in base wage increases to the rate of inflation.

“They feel very underappreciated, overworked and singled out for being part of a union,” said Jac Weitzel, executive director of the Building and Construction Trades Council of South Central Wisconsin, which represents the roughly 450 tradespeople. “They were deemed essential workers and worked through the pandemic. Yet the committee just doesn’t feel like meeting to give them a small raise.”

Angela Joyce, a spokesperson for Vos the other committee co-chair, said Vos hoped to schedule a hearing “in the next few weeks.”

Joyce didn’t respond to emails asking why the committee hasn’t met in nearly two years and whether Vos supports the increases for the trades workers, though she told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he finds the raises “reasonable.”

UW Regents OK tuition increases

The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents approved tuition increases Friday for out-of-state undergraduates and graduate students at seven campuses.

The plan calls for increases at UW-Madison; UW-Eau Claire; UW-Oshkosh; UW-Platteville; UW-River Falls; UW-Stout; and UW-Whitewater. Out-of-state undergrads at UW-Madison would have to pay $743 more, the biggest dollar increase among the campuses.

Tuition for UW System in-state undergraduates hasn’t increased in nine years at any system campus, due largely to a Republican-imposed tuition freeze. That freeze ended this past summer but system officials have been reluctant to impose any increases due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

