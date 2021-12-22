Wisconsin In Brief

A Wisconsin child under the age of 10 has died from COVID-19 for the first time, Children's Hospital Wisconsin officials said on Wednesday.

Further information regarding the child or when they died was not released, though hospital officials stressed that children should be vaccinated against COVID-19 and receive a flu shot.

"While severe illness from COVID-19 in kids is rare, this is a reminder that COVID-19 is a risk at any age," said Dr. Michael Gutzeit, the hospital's chief medical officer.

People under the age of 20 have made up only 0.1% of Wisconsin's nearly 9,800 deaths from COVID-19. Children between five and eleven first became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in early November.

There were twelve children hospitalized with COVID-19 at Children's Wisconsin over the past week, according to its website.

"While the kids in our Milwaukee hospital with respiratory illnesses has remained steady, we are expecting to see an increase as the number of kids testing positive for COVID-19 and influenza are increasing in the community," Gutzeit said.

Barrett resigns as Milwaukee mayor

Mayor Tom Barrett was scheduled to leave office at 5 p.m. Wednesday after 17 years at the city's helm, handing power to Common Council President Cavalier Johnson.

In a press conference in the Mayor's Office at City Hall Wednesday morning, he called being mayor the "biggest honor and privilege of my life" and said it was "surreal" to leave, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

The announcement comes a week after the U.S. Senate confirmed Barrett as the next ambassador to Luxembourg, and he has been expected to resign from the city's top job before Dec. 28.

Barrett's departure in the middle of his fifth term will mean Johnson becomes acting mayor until voters choose their next executive in a special election. Whoever is elected will serve out the remainder of Barrett's term, which ends in 2024.

The Common Council has a Tuesday deadline to order a special election to take place in conjunction with the Feb. 15 primary and April 5 spring election.

Barrett was first elected mayor in 2004 after having been elected to the state Assembly in 1984, the state Senate in 1989 and Congress in 1992.

Ex-candidate charged in Public Media chief's death

MADISON — Prosecutors have charged a former Fitchburg City Council candidate in connection with the July death of Wisconsin Public Media Director Gene Purcell.

Shawnicia Youmas, 31, was charged Tuesday with homicide by negligent driving, a felony.

According to a criminal complaint, Youmas' vehicle collided with Purcell's motorcycle near the Wisconsin Public Broadcasting building in Madison on the afternoon of July 27. Data from the air bag control module in her car showed she was traveling nearly 65 mph 1.5 seconds before the collision. The speed limit in the area was 30 mph.

Youmas estimated she was traveling 35 to 40 mph behind Purcell. According to the complaint, she said Purcell was swerving ahead of her and appeared confused. She said he cut in front of her, although she added she may have tried to pass him before the crash.

Traffic cameras showed Purcell traveling in a normal fashion, although the footage didn't capture the crash itself.

Purcell was a longtime figure in public broadcasting in Wisconsin. In 2018 he became director of Wisconsin Public Media, which operates Wisconsin Public Radio and Wisconsin Public Television.

Youmas won a three-way primary in February for a seat on the Fitchburg council but dropped out of the race because she planned to move. Former Mayor Jay Allen was ultimately elected to the seat on April 6.

Youmas is due to make her initial court appearnace on Jan. 6. Online court records didn't list an attorney for her.

Journal Times news services

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0