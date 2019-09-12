Suspicious note found in church offering
KENOSHA — Police were called to St. Mary’s Parish, 7303 40th Ave., at 8:49 a.m. Monday for a report of a suspicious note.
A priest at the parish said the note was found with donations to the parish.
The anonymous handwritten note gave the name of a man and accused the man of killing his family, stating “method: assassination.”
The person had written “let justice be served to him” on the note.
Police were unable to find any record of the people named in the note.
Owner of dog that died in hot car given probation
GREEN BAY — The owner of a dog that died after being left in a hot car outside Lambeau Field has been ordered to volunteer at an animal shelter.
Fifty-five-year-old Debbie Rohloff pleaded no contest to mistreating an animal causing death in Brown County Circuit Court Wednesday. Rohloff’s golden retriever Kaley died last July after the dog was left in her vehicle while she attended a meeting at Lambeau.
WLUK-TV reported a judge sentenced Rohloff to one year of probation and ordered her to work 50 hours at an animal shelter organization. The judge rejected prosecutor’s request that Rohloff not own a pet in the future.
Rohloff said she had no excuse for leaving her dog in the vehicle.
Sons of former GOP rivals eyeing Congress
MADISON — The sons of two former Republican rivals are considering running for the same Wisconsin congressional seat.
Matt Neumann and Matt Walker are among those eyeing a potential run for the 5th Congressional District, which covers the conservative northern and western Milwaukee suburbs. Matt Neumann’s father Mark was a congressman who ran and lost against Matt Walker’s father Scott Walker for governor in 2010.
On Thursday, former U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir announced she was not running for the seat.
Vukmir was one of the highest profile Republicans considering running to replace the retiring U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner .
Others considering a run include Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, state Sen. Chris Kapenga, state Reps. Adam Neylon and Scott Allen, former Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson and Ben Voelkel, an aide to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
Father pleads guilty in death of infant son
SPARTA — A Tomah man has pleaded guilty to neglecting his infant son which caused the baby’s death.
Thirty-year-old Troy Tralmer agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors, which could result in a maximum 12½ years in prison. Tralmer was originally charged with first-degree reckless homicide and child abuse causing great bodily harm in the death of three-month-old Chad Tralmer. A conviction could have meant up to 60 years in prison.
Prosecutors say Tralmer was under the influence of marijuana when the baby hit his head, started choking and was dropped on the floor. The infant died at the hospital two days later.
The La Crosse Tribune reported Tralmer entered the plea in Monroe County yesterday. Sentencing is set for Dec. 18.
