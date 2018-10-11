UW-Madison center cancels attorney general debate
MADISON — Wisconsin’s attorney general candidates are scheduled to debate three times before Election Day, not four as originally scheduled.
Attorney General Brad Schimel and Democratic challenger Josh Kaul were scheduled to meet Oct. 26 in Green Bay for a debate hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Tommy G. Thompson Center on Public Leadership.
The center announced online Thursday that the debate has been canceled because a gubernatorial debate and a World Series game are scheduled for that same evening.
Kaul issued a news release saying Schimel had withdrawn from the Green Bay debate. Schimel campaign spokesman Johnny Koremenos responded in an email that Kaul is lying about the reason the debate isn’t taking place.
Kaul and Schimel are still scheduled to meet for three other debates. The first is Friday at UW-Madison.
Nicholson cuts ad in support of Vukmir in Senate race
MADISON— Defeated Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson appears in a new video attacking Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and voicing his support for GOP nominee Leah Vukmir.
The spot released Thursday is paid for by Restoration PAC, a conservative group that backed Nicholson in the primary with Vukmir. Restoration PAC said last month it was spending $200,000 on digital ads in the race, but it wasn’t clear whether this spot would also run on broadcast television.
In the ad, Nicholson speaks of his service in the Marines and says Baldwin can’t be trusted because she backed the Iran deal reached by then-President Barack Obama.
Nicholson says he plans to vote for Vukmir.
Restoration PAC is funded by Illinois billionaire Richard Uihlein. He spent heavily for Nicholson in the primary but hasn’t been as engaged in the general election.
Jury awards $780,500 in transgender lawsuit
MADISON — The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit last year on behalf of UW-Madison cancer research Shannon Andres and graduate student Alina Boyden. The lawsuit maintained the state ban on coverage of transgender health violate the federal Civil Rights Act.
U.S. District Judge Willian Conley agreed in a September ruling. The Wisconsin State Journal reports the jury awarded Andres $479,500 and Boyden $301,000 on Wednesday.
The state plans to end the ban on transgender health care coverage on Jan. 1 after the Group Insurance Board voted 5-4 in August to allow coverage.
Body found in lake identified as man missing since 1996
OCONOMOWOC — A body found in a Waukesha County lake last year has now been identified as a man reported missing in 1996.
Town of Oconomowoc police say DNA from a family member was used to identify 31-year-old Thomas Engel. Officials say the conditions of Okauchee Lake, which is more than 90 feet deep, preserved Engel’s body over the years. He was reported missing during a boating incident in June of 1996.
When the body was discovered last October, police Chief James Wallis says he was reminded of the 1996 case. He was a patrolman when Engel went missing. Wallis worked with a family member to find Engel’s biological mother, who provided a DNA sample.
It took nearly 11 months for results from the DNA testing.
