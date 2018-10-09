Silo damaged in explosion at Monroe ethanol plant
MONROE — Officials say an explosion at an ethanol plant in southern Wisconsin caused structural damage, but did not result in any injuries to employees or first responders.
Green County Emergency Management Director Tanna McKeon says the explosion occurred in a silo at Badger State Ethanol in Monroe shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday. McKeon said a fire is slowly burning inside the silo and is contained. She says the extent of the damage to the silo will be assessed after the fire is out.
McKeon says the silo, which can hold a maximum of 2,200 tons, was 40 percent full of a ground corn product when the explosion occurred.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation. The plant operates around the clock, but no employees were hurt.
Two die in Wisconsin River boating accident
STEVENS POINT — Portage County sheriff’s officials say the two victims of a boating accident on the Wisconsin River are from Stevens Point.
The body of James Glodowksi, 60, was recovered shortly after the boat accident near the Lake DuBay dam Saturday. Timothy Coulthurst, 56, is missing and presumed drowned.
WSAW-TV reports poor weather and treacherous water conditions have hampered search efforts. The sheriff’s office is warning boaters about getting too close to the dam because heavy rain upstream has forced large volumes of water through the Wisconsin River dam system.
