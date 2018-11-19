Try 1 month for $3

Deer license sales down from 2017

MADISON — Hunters purchased slightly fewer deer licenses heading into opening day of Wisconsin traditional nine-day gun season.

The nine-day season began Saturday. Department of Natural Resources data shows hunters had purchased 774,332 deer licenses as of midnight Friday, down 2.5 percent from 2017.

The licenses include bow licenses, mentored hunt licenses and conservation patron licenses, a combination sports license that also includes fishing, pheasant and trapping licenses.

The DNR sold dramatically fewer gun-only licenses. Hunters had purchased 442,820 gun licenses as of midnight Friday compared with 488,826 in 2017.

Enthusiasm among female hunters, one of the DNR's target demographics for growing the sport, also waned. They bought 78,252 licenses, down about 8,600 from 2017.

The DNR plans to release preliminary opening weekend harvest totals today.

Men who shot and killed neighbors' dog sentenced

GREEN BAY — Two Keshena men who confronted neighbors and shot and killed their dog have been sentenced on weapons charges.

Authorities say 34-year-old Jeremy Fish armed himself with a rifle and gave 33-year-old Bobby Joe Sanapaw a short-barreled shotgun on July 12, 2017, to confront neighbors about their dog, which Fish shot and killed.

One of the neighbors shot and wounded Sanapaw with a handgun as he and Fish fled.

The Green Bay Press Gazette reports that Fish was recently sentenced to 18 months in federal prison and Sanapaw to a year on probation.

Man stabbed several times, then run over with vehicle

MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old man is in serious condition in Milwaukee after authorities say he was stabbed multiple times and then run over with a vehicle.

Police say the victim and another man got into a fight Sunday night, and when the victim fell in the street after being repeatedly stabbed the other man intentionally ran him over.

The victim was taken to a hospital. Police are searching for the suspect.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Associated Press

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments