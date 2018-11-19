Deer license sales down from 2017
MADISON — Hunters purchased slightly fewer deer licenses heading into opening day of Wisconsin traditional nine-day gun season.
The nine-day season began Saturday. Department of Natural Resources data shows hunters had purchased 774,332 deer licenses as of midnight Friday, down 2.5 percent from 2017.
The licenses include bow licenses, mentored hunt licenses and conservation patron licenses, a combination sports license that also includes fishing, pheasant and trapping licenses.
The DNR sold dramatically fewer gun-only licenses. Hunters had purchased 442,820 gun licenses as of midnight Friday compared with 488,826 in 2017.
Enthusiasm among female hunters, one of the DNR's target demographics for growing the sport, also waned. They bought 78,252 licenses, down about 8,600 from 2017.
The DNR plans to release preliminary opening weekend harvest totals today.
Men who shot and killed neighbors' dog sentenced
GREEN BAY — Two Keshena men who confronted neighbors and shot and killed their dog have been sentenced on weapons charges.
Authorities say 34-year-old Jeremy Fish armed himself with a rifle and gave 33-year-old Bobby Joe Sanapaw a short-barreled shotgun on July 12, 2017, to confront neighbors about their dog, which Fish shot and killed.
One of the neighbors shot and wounded Sanapaw with a handgun as he and Fish fled.
The Green Bay Press Gazette reports that Fish was recently sentenced to 18 months in federal prison and Sanapaw to a year on probation.
Man stabbed several times, then run over with vehicle
MILWAUKEE — A 20-year-old man is in serious condition in Milwaukee after authorities say he was stabbed multiple times and then run over with a vehicle.
Police say the victim and another man got into a fight Sunday night, and when the victim fell in the street after being repeatedly stabbed the other man intentionally ran him over.
The victim was taken to a hospital. Police are searching for the suspect.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.