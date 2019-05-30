Judge candidates don’t avoid partisan events
MADISON — Two liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates are set to speak at the state Democratic convention this weekend, further blurring the boundaries in what’s supposed to be a nonpartisan race.
Jill Karofsky and Ed Fallone are scheduled to deliver speeches Saturday afternoon at the convention in Milwaukee, as they work to unseat conservative Justice Dan Kelly in the 2020 spring elections.
Judicial candidates are officially nonpartisan, but Republicans and Democrats typically rally behind Supreme Court candidates, turning the races into political battles anyway.
Candidate appearances at overtly partisan events such as party conventions can create questions about their impartiality on the bench.
Justice-elect Brian Hagedorn drew criticism this month when he appeared at the state Republican convention in Oshkosh and thanked attendees for electing him, saying they had “saved” the court by ensuring that conservative justices will maintain their majority and calling on them to support Kelly.
“A judge who’s partisan to the left is just as bad as a judge that’s partisan to the right,” said Sachin Chheda, a political consultant working with Karofsky’s campaign. “The question to ask is: ‘What did the candidate say?’ more than the audience to which they say it.”
Hemp bill draws opposition
MADISON — A bipartisan proposal designed to help Wisconsin’s fledgling hemp industry as it enters its second year faces opposition from law enforcement agencies concerned about a provision that would allow drivers to have THC in their blood.
The bill, heard by a Senate committee Thursday, is broadly designed to help farmers, hemp processors, retailers and consumers as the industry in Wisconsin explodes.
In 2018, the first year of the program, Wisconsin issued 250 hemp growing licenses.
Interest has skyrocketed this year, with more than 1,400 license applications to grow hemp and nearly 700 to process it, which is up from around 100 last year.“Hemp is Wisconsin’s comeback crop,” the bill’s lead sponsor, Sen. Patrick Testin, said at a news conference prior to the hearing.
Wisconsin sheriffs, chiefs of police and district attorneys oppose a provision of the bill meant to prevent someone who has consumed a product made with trace amounts of THC, such as the marijuana and hemp derivative CBD, from being charged with operating while intoxicated.
The bill’s lead sponsor, Sen. Patrick Testin, a Republican, said he expects the provision opposed by law enforcement to be removed and introduced as a separate proposal so that it doesn’t sink the entire measure.
He said it was important to raise the issue with law enforcement and to seek a solution for people who legally take CBD products with trace amounts of THC.
Wisconsin is one of 12 states with a zero-tolerance THC law, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. The proposal would remove THC from the list of restricted controlled substances as applicable to the operation of a motor vehicle, placing Wisconsin law in line with most states.
The hemp proposal has a diverse, bipartisan group of rural and urban lawmakers behind it, including Republican state Rep. Tony Kurtz, a farmer who grows hemp on his farm in Wonewoc. Sen. Lena Taylor, a Democrat from Milwaukee, is also a co-sponsor along with Democratic Rep. David Considine, of Baraboo.
Youth training center closing
LAONA — A job training center that has served hundreds of disadvantaged youths is closing in northern Wisconsin.
The closure of the Blackwell Job Corps Center in Laona comes as part of a Trump administration plan to cut 1,100 jobs in the Forest Service Job Corps Civilian Conservation Centers program.
Nationwide, nine centers will close.
The program in Wisconsin has been training young people since 1964.
It had the capacity to train 160 students between the ages of 16 and 24 at a time in a range of skills, including labor and the medical profession.
Former instructor Eric Martinson told Wisconsin Public Radio News the closure will also be felt by the Wisconsin companies that hire students who trained there, including major state manufacturers.
Student guilty, sneaked into Trump resort
A University of Wisconsin-Madison student pleaded guilty to sneaking into President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort last fall and apologized this week for wasting Secret Service members’ time.
Mark Lindblom, who was 18 and a college freshman at the time of the incident, got in line with other guests and entered a restricted area of the club in late November. He remained on the property for about 20 minutes until Secret Service agents discovered him, according to court records filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.
Lindblom entered the resort on Nov. 23, Black Friday, when Trump was visiting his “Winter White House” over the Thanksgiving holiday.
Lindblom did not come in contact with the president or first lady Melania Trump, according to a Secret Service statement provided to CNN.
An email sent to Lindblom was not immediately returned Wednesday. A man who answered the phone number listed as Lindblom’s number on the UW-Madison student directory said he was not Lindblom.
University spokeswoman Meredith McGlone confirmed Lindblom is enrolled at UW-Madison without a declared major. She declined to comment on Lindblom’s case in particular, citing the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act of 1974 (FERPA), which protects the privacy of student education records.
Speaking generally, McGlone said any time a student is involved in criminal activity, whether on or off campus, the university reviews the situation and takes appropriate action based on UW-Madison’s conduct policies.
Neither Lindblom nor his family were members of the club. His grandparents were members of a neighboring club, according to the Palm Beach Post, which first reported the story.
A judge sentenced Lindblom Tuesday to one year of probation and a $25 fine. The light sentence was based on prosecutors’ determination that Lindblom meant no harm and made a “foolish decision.”
“I wanted to see how far I could get,” Lindblom told Judge William Matthewman. “These men and women are dedicated to serve us and protect the president. I’m so sorry for wasting their time.”
Matthewman said he was sure Lindblom will “become a productive member of society despite this youthful indiscretion.”
More recently, a Chinese woman, Yujing Zhang, was arrested for making false statements to a federal officer after she gained access to Mar-a-Lago at a time when Trump was not there. Officials found cellphones, a laptop and thumb drive on her in March when they discovered the breach.
Zhang has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.