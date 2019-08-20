Man dies in chain-reaction crash near Janesville
A Milton man was killed Tuesday morning when his pickup truck rear-ended another pickup that had rear-ended a semi and become disabled on Interstate 39/90 near Janesville, the State Patrol reported.
The incident happened at about 5 a.m., when a 2017 Ford F350 pickup rear-ended a 2016 Freightliner semi and continued driving until it became disabled in the left lane. A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado then rear-ended the Ford, blocking both southbound lanes and one northbound lane for a time due to debris.
The 23-year-old Milton man who was driving the Silverado was killed in the crash. The 34-year-old Madison man who was driving the Ford received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Janesville hospital. The 38-year-old Sun Prairie man who was driving the semi was not injured.
Enforcement action is pending, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.
Woman dies, man injured in fall into quarry
POYGAN — A woman has died and her husband was injured after they fell into a quarry in Winnebago County.
The incident happened Monday in the town of Poygan. Authorities say they are still investigating, but it appears the couple from Oshkosh had been at a nearby business and walked to the top ridge of an adjacent quarry. It appears they were unfamiliar with the terrain in the area.
They were found by a friend at the bottom of the quarry, where there is roughly a 40- to 50-foot drop. The 31-year-old woman died at the scene. The 31-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital.
Teen killed in storm cleanup identified
CHETEK — A 14-year-old boy who was killed when a tree fell on his head during storm cleanup efforts has been identified as a Melrose teen.
Authorities say Floyd Lehman was part of a group of people cleaning up downed trees Friday in the town of Prairie Lake, outside Chetek. He was hit in the head by a falling tree that was being cut down by another person.
Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says Lehman died at the scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.