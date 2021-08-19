Wisconsin In Brief: Aug. 20, 2021

Cardinal Burke in serious condition with COVID
MADISON — A high-ranking Catholic cardinal who has COVID-19 is alive but in serious condition and has been sedated, according to officials at a Wisconsin shrine that he founded.
Cardinal Raymond Burke, one of Pope Francis' loudest critics and a vaccine skeptic, tweeted Aug. 10 that he had caught the coronavirus. His staff tweeted Saturday that he was hospitalized and on a ventilator. His condition and whereabouts since then have been unclear. His staff has provided no official updates. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops referred questions to officials at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which Burke founded in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
On Tuesday, the shrine issued a statement saying Burke, 73, is in serious but stable condition at an undisclosed location. He has been sedated and is still using a ventilator to breathe. He has received sacraments from priests nearby and several relics have been placed in his room. The statement did not elaborate.
Burke also has stated that governments were using fear of the pandemic to manipulate people. He spoke out against mandatory vaccinations in May 2020, saying some in society want to implant microchips in people. He has said the best weapon for fighting the virus is Jesus Christ.
Republicans seek to dismiss redistricting lawsuit
MADISON — Wisconsin's Republican-controlled Legislature has asked a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit brought by Democrats that asks a judge to take over the process of drawing new boundary lines if lawmakers and the Democratic governor can't reach agreement.
Republicans, in a motion filed Tuesday, call the Democratic lawsuit “wildly premature.” The lawsuit was filed by national Democratic attorney Marc Elias on Friday, the day after Wisconsin and other states received census data that will be used to draw new political boundaries.
Republicans filed the motion hours after the intervention won approval by a GOP-controlled legislative leadership committee. The Legislature will be represented by private attorneys paid for by taxpayers.
Republicans argue the Legislature should be allowed to intervene because the lawsuit “has the potential to prescribe new rules for the Legislature's ongoing redistricting efforts, to take away the Legislature's power to redistrict, and ultimately to alter the Legislature's very makeup.”
The lawsuit filed by Elias, who is leading the Democratic Party’s legal fight against new voting restrictions, asks the court to throw out Wisconsin's current maps as unconstitutional, not allow them to be used for the basis of drawing new lines or any future elections.
Evers directs $50M to farmers, agriculture
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that he's directing $50 million in federal coronavirus relief funding to Wisconsin's farmers and the state's agriculture industry.
That is in addition to $50 million in federal funding that has already been distributed through the Wisconsin Farm Support Program. Applications for the latest round of funding will open later this year following the fall harvest, Evers' administration said.
Under the first round of payments, each recipient received up to a $3,500 payment. The new program, to be administered by the state agriculture and revenue departments, will be modeled after the earlier one.
Evers, who is up for reelection next year, has sole control over how to spend the federal coronavirus relief money the state received.
Associated Press