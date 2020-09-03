Weather roundup Sept. 4

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PUNTA GORDA, Belize — Hurricane Nana made landfall in Belize, pelting a relatively sparsely populated stretch of the country’s coast with heavy rain and wind, before weakening to a tropical storm while pushing across Guatemala on Thursday.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center reported that Nana hit land between the coastal towns of Dangriga and Placencia shortly after midnight at an area around 50 miles south of Belize City with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, making it barely a hurricane.

The storm was moving westward at 15 mph.

Later in the morning, Nana weakened to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds near 45 mph.

Family dies from carbon monoxide

LAKE CHARLES, La. — Four members of a Louisiana family were killed and a fifth was critically injured when a generator leaked carbon monoxide into their home, hours after they survived Hurricane Laura’s deadly winds and storm surge.