Uptick in burglaries reported on Racine's north side and southwest side

RACINE — The Racine Police Department reported Wednesday afternoon that "there has been an uptick in residential garage burglaries on the north side of town, north of Goold Street," and also "on the southwest side of town."

The RPD advised the public to "please lock your garages and service doors, turn on your exterior lights, install exterior lights if you don’t have any" and to "install surveillance cameras such as Ring, if possible." Police also advised members of the public to call law enforcement "if you see someone in your yard that does not belong."

To the north

MILWAUKEE — Near when Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels was speaking during a press conference in which Michels was formally endorsed by Milwaukee's firefighters' union Thursday morning, a brick was thrown through a Kia vehicle reportedly being rented by Fox News.

Michels, in a social media video, said it appeared that there was an unsuccessful attempt to hotwire the vehicle.

"This is what happens when you have weak leadership," Michels said in the video before promising to reduce crime if elected.

To the south

KENOSHA — Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 14000 block of 128th Street for reports of several vehicles that had sustained damage while driving in the village Tuesday around 1 p.m.

Initial reports were that someone may have been shooting a firearm at vehicles driving by, the department posted on social media.

After further investigation by deputies at the scene, however, it was determined that the vehicles had not been shot with a bullet but had been possibly struck by rocks either thrown at the vehicles or launched from a slingshot.

One of the vehicles involved had its rear passenger side window shattered while it was driving westbound on 128th Street, according to the department. A quarter-sized rock was located inside the vehicle and it is believed that this is what may have broken the window.

Other vehicles had large dents on the passenger sides. Sgt. David Wright said five vehicles sustained damage.

None of the vehicle operators or passengers were injured. No arrests have been reported.