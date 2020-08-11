Two-month northbound lane closure on Highway 32 in Somers set to begin Friday (copy)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Highway 32 lane closure planned

SOMERS — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is scheduled to put into place a northbound lane closure on Highway 32 in order to continue with storm sewer repairs beginning Friday morning and lasting until October.

The closure begins at Kenosha County Highway E (12th Street). Traffic will be able to rejoin Highway 32 (Sheridan Road) at Highway A (Seventh Street).

Southbound traffic will continue to use Highway 32 during this stage of the project.

Additional traffic and construction information is available online at: projects.511wi.gov/region/southeast.

Energy assistance program accepting applications

RACINE COUNTY — Residents facing financial struggles may be eligible for the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program, which provides assistance for heating costs, electric costs and energy crisis situations.

Operating with federal and state funding, the program provides assistance to households across the state to help lower the burden incurred with monthly energy costs.